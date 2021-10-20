New Models

New 2022 Range Rover teased ahead of next week's reveal

20 October 2021 - 12:24 By Motoring Reporter
The new fifth-generation Range Rover will be unveiled on October 26.
The new fifth-generation Range Rover will be unveiled on October 26.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover has released a teaser image of its all-new Range Rover that's set to be digitally revealed to the world on October 26. The first new Range Rover model in nine years, this fifth-generation model is a big deal and has a lot riding on its shoulders, as the luxurious Range Rover is by far the biggest money-spinner for the luxury Coventry-based carmaker.

“The new Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless sanctuary of its cabin,” hints JLR chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern. “Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created.” 

Though the new Range Rover probably won't stray too far from the current model's proven and globally popular aesthetics (evolution is certainly the buzzword here), we can expect to see a range of updated hybrid powertrains, a larger and more sumptuous interior, as well as significantly scaled-up technology offerings. 

You can tune into the reveal by clicking on this link at 9.40pm on October 26.

READ MORE

New 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS rips up the Nürburgring

Porsche on Wednesday released photographs of a lightly disguised 718 Cayman GT4 RS lapping the gnarly Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit – the car's ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

New 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition rolls into town

Ford SA has launched its new Ranger Raptor Special Edition. Built in limited numbers, this high-performance bakkie stands out from the rest of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

SVI Engineering launches anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79

Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering has developed an anti-riot scraper for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  2. Massive month-end fuel price hike could be ‘catastrophic’, warns the AA news
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is an overpriced bone-shaker of a bakkie Reviews
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Hyundai i20 gives the VW Polo a run for its money Reviews
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole