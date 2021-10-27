GM rages against end of combustion age with new 500kW Corvette Z06

General Motors Co on Tuesday revved up the drive to expand its Corvette sports car brand globally with a roar from a 500kW/623Nm, eight-cylinder combustion motor, challenging the likes of Ferrari NV, Porsche and McLaren.

The latest Chevrolet Corvette Z06, a high-performance, racetrack-ready version of the Detroit automaker's sports car, is leading the marque's growth outside the US, company officials told Reuters.

Corvettes will come with steering wheels on the right side for drivers in the UK, Europe, Australia and Japan.

"There's a lot of upside," said Corvette executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter.