New Models

New Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition is on the way to SA

28 October 2021 - 10:15 By Motoring Reporter
The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition will hit out shores in the first quarter of 2022.
The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition will hit out shores in the first quarter of 2022.
Image: Supplied

Mazda announced on Thursday that its new CX-30 Carbon Edition is en route to Mzansi.

Tailored towards people who wish to stand out from the crowd, this sleek newcomer will hit the pavement with a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels and black side mirrors. These can be offset by a choice of seven bold exterior colours including new 'Platinum Quartz'.

Meanwhile the cabin of the Carbon Edition benefits from black cloth seats with contrasting red stitching. The latter has also been applied to the centre console lid, door cards and knee pads. Specification levels are high with niceties such as rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and smart keyless entry all included as standard fare.

Under the bonnet you'll find a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine producing 121kW and 213Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels by a six-speed automatic transmission. 

The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition will go on sale in SA during the first quarter of 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.

