Rolls-Royce unleashes sinister 2021 Black Badge Ghost — for risk takers
Rolls-Royce has given its second-generation Ghost the menacing Black Badge treatment.
Designed to appeal to disruptors, rebels and risk takers, this sinister looking newcomer is instantly recognisable thanks to its darkened trim. Indeed, compared to a standard Ghost the Black Badge's Pantheon grille, window trims and iconic Spirit of Ecstasy hood emblem have all been treated to a deep mirror-black chrome finish. Another standout feature is an exquisitely crafted set of 21-inch composite wheels. The barrel of each wheel is made up of exactly 22 layers of carbon fibre laid on three axes, then folded back on themselves at the outer edges of the rim, forming a total of 44 layers of carbon fibre for greater strength. A 3D-forged aluminium hub is then bonded to each rim using special aerospace-grade titanium fasteners and finished with the British marque’s hallmark Floating Hubcap.
Further adding to the Black Badge spectacle is the option of applying what Rolls-Royce claims is the auto industry's “darkest black” paint that, with a total weight of 45kg, is atomised and applied to an electrostatically charged body in white before being oven dried. After this the vehicle receives two layers of clear coat before being hand-polished by a team of four craftsman to produce the firm's signature high-gloss piano finish. Of course if black isn't your thing, you're welcome to chose one of the 44,000 ‘ready-to-wear’ colours Rolls-Royce has on its palette — or create your own entirely unique bespoke hue.
The cabin of the Black Badge Ghost is equally alluring thanks to the calibre of materials used in its creation. Multiple wood layers are pressed on to the interior component substrates, using black Bolivar wood veneer for the uppermost base layer. This forms a dark foundation for the Technical Fibre layers that follow. Leaves woven from resin-coated carbon and contrasting metal-coated thread laid in a diamond pattern are applied by hand to the components in perfect alignment, creating a three-dimensional effect.
If specified in the client’s commission, the Technical Fibre “Waterfall” section of the individual rear seats receives the Black Badge family motif: the mathematical symbol that represents potential infinity known as a Lemniscate. Rendered in aerospace-grade aluminium on the lid of the Black Badge Ghost’s champagne cooler, it is applied between the third and fourth layer of a total of six layers of subtly tinted lacquer, creating the illusion that the symbol is floating above the Technical Fibre veneer. Pretty trippy if you ask us.
As with the exterior, all interior brightwork has been darkened. The air vent surrounds on the dashboard and in the rear cabin achieve this using physical vapour deposition — one of the few methods of colouring metal that ensures parts will not discolour or tarnish over time or through repeated use. This blacked-out finish also extends to the timepiece flanked by the Ghost's Illuminated Fascia that displays an ethereal glowing Lemniscate, surrounded by more than 850 stars. Located on the passenger side of the dashboard, the constellation and motif are invisible when the interior lights are not in operation.
Powering the Black Badge Ghost is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine tuned to deliver 441kW and 900Nm worth of torque — slightly more than what you get with a regular Ghost. In terms of raw performance these figures will see this 2,490kg behemoth go from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.7 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.
Rolls-Royce has also tweaked the chassis of the Black Badge Ghost to help it deliver a slightly sharper driving experience. This includes the fitting of more voluminous air springs that combat excessive body roll during hard cornering. The brakes have also been modified to boost driver confidence — braking bite point has been raised and pedal travel decreased. Finally, and as with all members of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge clan, pressing the “Low” mode button on the gear selection stalk instantly amplifies the vehicle's engine note, increases gearshift speeds by 50% and sharpens throttle response.
The new Black Badge Ghost is available to commission now. Rolls-Royce hasn't disclosed any pricing but if you have to as ask then you're probably not going to be able to afford it.