Rolls-Royce unleashes sinister 2021 Black Badge Ghost — for risk takers

Further adding to the Black Badge spectacle is the option of applying what Rolls-Royce claims is the auto industry's “darkest black” paint that, with a total weight of 45kg, is atomised and applied to an electrostatically charged body in white before being oven dried. After this the vehicle receives two layers of clear coat before being hand-polished by a team of four craftsman to produce the firm's signature high-gloss piano finish. Of course if black isn't your thing, you're welcome to chose one of the 44,000 ‘ready-to-wear’ colours Rolls-Royce has on its palette — or create your own entirely unique bespoke hue.

The cabin of the Black Badge Ghost is equally alluring thanks to the calibre of materials used in its creation. Multiple wood layers are pressed on to the interior component substrates, using black Bolivar wood veneer for the uppermost base layer. This forms a dark foundation for the Technical Fibre layers that follow. Leaves woven from resin-coated carbon and contrasting metal-coated thread laid in a diamond pattern are applied by hand to the components in perfect alignment, creating a three-dimensional effect.