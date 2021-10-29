Toyota rolling out new electric SUV for world’s top car markets

Toyota Motor Corp is kicking off its first series of electric vehicles bound for the global market with a battery-powered SUV that the Japanese automaker says embodies the reliability and efficiency underpinning the Toyota brand.

The “bZ4X”, which resembles Toyota’s popular Rav4, is set for release in North America, Japan, China and Europe in mid-2022, the company said on Friday. With an estimated range of about 500km per charge, the bZ4X is the first of seven “bZ” series EV models the automaker plans to introduce globally by 2025.

Toyota, the world’s biggest automaker, has been slower to build its presence in the EV arena compared with rivals such as Volkswagen AG, which began shipping its flagship ID.3 EV in 2020. Even so, the bZ4X is based off more than two decades of experience with battery-powered cars, according to Toyota GM Daisuke Ido.

Since releasing the world’s first mass-produced hybrid car, the Prius, in 1997, Toyota has gained a strong command of batteries and energy efficiency, according to Ido. The car’s heating system and battery temperature-control mechanisms work to boost efficiency, enabling it to drive long distances on a battery that’s not too bulky or heavy, Ido said.

The car is also equipped with a slew of Toyota’s latest technologies. They include the “Toyota Safety Sense” driver assistance system, which, along with multimedia systems in the car, will be capable of over-the-air updates. Some models will come with a rectangular “steer-by-wire” yoke that enables drivers to manoeuvre the vehicle without having to change hands.