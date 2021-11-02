Vicious 2021 Land Rover Defender V8 roars into SA
Land Rover on Tuesday announced its potent new Defender V8 is now available in Mzansi.
The fastest and most powerful series production Defender ever built by the British marque, this bonkers off-roader comes equipped with a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that muscles out 386kW and 625Nm. Sent to all four wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, the short-wheelbase Defender 90 V8 will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds while its long-wheelbase brother, the Defender 110 V8, will do it in 5.4 seconds. No matter which you pick, both will reach a maximum speed of 240km/h.
The Defender V8 also sports unique suspension and transmission tuning, including bespoke spring and damper rates and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential that Land Rovers claims helps to deliver more agile and engaging handling with improved body control. Drivers can also look forward to larger diameter, solid anti-roll bars that help to reduce body roll during hard cornering plus a Yaw Controller that allows fine control of cornering attitude as the Defender reaches and exceeds the limit of mechanical grip.
A specially developed Dynamic program in the Terrain Response 2 system affords the Defender V8 a more playful and responsive character. In this setting, sharper throttle response and model-specific tuning for the Continuously Variable Damping combine with notably stiffer suspension bushes for quicker and far more precise steering behaviour.
Those seeking a little more show to match the go can opt for the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition that adds a whole bunch of cosmetic enhancements to the mix, including exclusive Carpathian Grey paintwork offset by a Narvik Black contrast roof, bonnet and tail door. Other highlights come in the form of V8 Carpathian Edition badging finishes, Satin Black towing eyes and distinctive Xenon Blue brake calipers. The exterior of the vehicle comes wrapped in Land Rover’s Satin Protective Film that protects against everything from car park scratches to off-road bramble rash — a great addition for keen off-roaders.
Jump inside and you'll find the cabin of the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition shares the same upgrades as the standard Defender V8, with seats finished in Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and illuminated treadplates.
Finally, Defender V8 customers can choose to specify the optional Extended Black Pack that applies a stealthy Gloss Black finish to the front and rear skid plates, grille bar, bonnet chequer finisher, badging, lower body cladding and wheel arches.
Now available in dealerships, pricing for the Land Rover Defender V8 range is as follows:
Defender 90 V8: R2,359,300
Defender 110 V8: R2,432,900
Defender 90 V8 Carpathian Edition: R2,454,700
Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition: R2,528,300
All prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax. All Land Rover vehicles come with standard five-year/100,000km Land Rover Care Warranty and Maintenance Plans.