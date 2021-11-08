New Models

Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi

08 November 2021 - 13:36 By Motoring Reporter
The new 2021 Duster features a bold new face.
The 2021 Renault Duster has just rolled into SA sporting a host of fresh new styling and technology upgrades.

Up front you'll find a chrome-licked radiator grille flanked by a pair of redesigned headlamps with bold new C-shaped daytime running lights. Other standout design details include silver roof rails, aluminium-look front and rear skid plates plus a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the flagship Intens model (Zen 4x2 and 4x4 models get 16-inch alloys). You'll also notice a sporty new rear roof spoiler and revamped tail-lamp clusters. It's a subtle makeover that gives the Duster a little more visual punch.

When it comes to the cabin of the new 2021 Duster, Renault claims to have improved the quality of some finishes including the fabric upholstery that wraps the newly designed and more ergonomic front seats. Another neat touchs come in the form of backlit steering wheel controls, which increases usability during night driving. Standard across the range is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, automatic climate control, speed limiter and cruise control. Drivers can also look forward to a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

Striking new 17-inch alloy wheels are standard on the Intens model.
Meanwhile the Duster Zen 4x4 model ups the ante with additional features such as hill descent control, a MultiView camera and Renault's handy 4x4 Monitor with altimeter.

For 2021 all new Renault Duster models are powered by the firm's proven 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that offers decent all-round performance and excellent fuel economy — up to 4.8l/100km across the combined cycle depending on the model derivative. In the entry-level Zen 4x2 model it can be paired to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. In the former it makes 66kW and 210Nm and in the latter this is increased to 80kW and 250Nm. The Zen 4x4 comes fitted exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that automatically distributes 80kW and 260Nm to all for wheels. Lastly, the 80kW/250Nm Intens 4x2 is offered only with a six-speed automatic. 

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard across the range.
Pricing for the new 2021 Renault Duster range is as follows:

1.5 dCi Zen 4x2: R337,900

1.5 dCi Zen EDC 4x2: R376,900

1.5 dCi Zen 4x4: R376,900

1.5 dCi Intens EDC 4x2: R384,900

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan. 

