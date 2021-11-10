Porsche confirms local pricing for new 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition

So far Porsche has been lavishing attention on its all-electric Taycan, with not much action seen in the Panamera range.

Now the German sports carmaker is offering an exclusive version of its four-door sports saloon and, in Europe only, corresponding Sport Turismo models.

The new Panamera Platinum Edition introduces discreet Satin Gloss Platinum features with a bumped specification as standard. Must-have items include adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), a panoramic roof, park assist with reversing camera and, for the hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with 7.2kW charging power.