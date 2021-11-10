New Models

Toyota Hilux range gets a specification update – we've got pricing

10 November 2021 - 16:07 By Motoring Reporter
The mid-tier Hilux Raider lineup receives a host of interior tweaks.
The mid-tier Hilux Raider lineup receives a host of interior tweaks.
Image: Supplied

Toyota on Thursday announced that it is making a few specification tweaks to its popular Hilux range.

And the big news here is that all of the flagship Legend double cab derivatives (including the Raised Body 4x2) will now ship standard with features that were previously only available on the 4x4 models.

These include a power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, an enhanced smart entry system and Toyota Safety Sense. The latter basically ups the active safety ante with a pre-crash system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

For the time being, however, the punchy JBL premium nine-speaker audio system will remain the exclusive preserve of the 4x4 Legend models.

Legend Xtra-cab models have also been treated to an interior upgrade, which sees the addition of premium features like a power-adjustable driver seat and leather upholstery.

Toyota's on-board satellite navigation previously offered on selected models has been removed in lieu of customers using smartphone apps.
Toyota's on-board satellite navigation previously offered on selected models has been removed in lieu of customers using smartphone apps.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, all mid-tier Raider derivatives now benefit from an alloy spare wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and meter illumination control.

The 2.4 GD-6 double cab model builds on this with a 60:40 rear split seat, a rear armrest with cup holders and seat back pockets with shopping hooks while the 2.8 GD-6 scores dual-zone climate control. 

Toyota is also removing the on-board satellite navigation fitted to selected Hilux models as customers prefer to use smartphone apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze.

Finally, prospective buyers can now opt for a pearl-white finish in the form of Platinum White Pearl. Toyota is also offering a limited run of Sand Beige units that will be produced between October and December – contact your nearest dealership for more info. 

Pricing for the 2021 Toyota Hilux model range is as follows:

Petrol single cab:

2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R404,300

2.0 VVTi S 5MT: R313,700

2.0 VVTi S A/C 5MT: R322,900

Diesel single cab:

2.4 GD S 5MT: R353,700

2.4 GD S A/C 5MT: R363,200

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R473,100

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R492,400

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT: R544,300

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R565,300

2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT: R437,800

2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR 6MT: R504,000

2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R562,200

2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R629,900

Chassis cab:

2.0 VVTi 5MT A/C: R301,200

2.4 GD 5MT A/C: R340,500

2.4 GD-6 4X4 6MT: R486,400

Xtra cab:                                                     

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R486,700

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R505,900

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT: R570,200

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R596,100

2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6MT: R645,000

2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6AT: R671,400

Petrol double cab:                                                  

2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R460,600

4.0 V6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R792,600

Diesel double cab:                                                  

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER MT: R529,700

2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R546,300

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER MT: R611,400

2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R638,200

2.4 GD-6 RB SR MT: R498,700

2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR MT: R574,300

2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R661,700

2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R739,700

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND MT: R706,600

2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R735,100

2.8 GD6 RB LEGEND RS 6AT: R835,100

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS MT: R848,900

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS AT: R882,400

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND MT: R759,500

2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R793,000

READ MORE:

Porsche confirms local pricing for new 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition

Exclusive version of the four-door sports saloon features black sports tailpipes, privacy glass, side-window trims in high-gloss black and ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi

The 2021 Renault Duster has just rolled into SA sporting a host of fresh new styling and technology upgrades
Motoring
2 days ago

Vicious 2021 Land Rover Defender V8 roars into SA

Land Rover on Tuesday announced its potent new Defender V8 is now available in Mzansi
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why does my premium increase when my car’s value decreases? news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  3. Red Bull turn on Tsunoda after Mexico qualifying setback Motorsport
  4. Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi New Models
  5. Verstappen wins in Mexico to stretch his championship lead Motorsport

Latest Videos

WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...