Toyota Hilux range gets a specification update – we've got pricing
Toyota on Thursday announced that it is making a few specification tweaks to its popular Hilux range.
And the big news here is that all of the flagship Legend double cab derivatives (including the Raised Body 4x2) will now ship standard with features that were previously only available on the 4x4 models.
These include a power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, an enhanced smart entry system and Toyota Safety Sense. The latter basically ups the active safety ante with a pre-crash system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
For the time being, however, the punchy JBL premium nine-speaker audio system will remain the exclusive preserve of the 4x4 Legend models.
Legend Xtra-cab models have also been treated to an interior upgrade, which sees the addition of premium features like a power-adjustable driver seat and leather upholstery.
Meanwhile, all mid-tier Raider derivatives now benefit from an alloy spare wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and meter illumination control.
The 2.4 GD-6 double cab model builds on this with a 60:40 rear split seat, a rear armrest with cup holders and seat back pockets with shopping hooks while the 2.8 GD-6 scores dual-zone climate control.
Toyota is also removing the on-board satellite navigation fitted to selected Hilux models as customers prefer to use smartphone apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze.
Finally, prospective buyers can now opt for a pearl-white finish in the form of Platinum White Pearl. Toyota is also offering a limited run of Sand Beige units that will be produced between October and December – contact your nearest dealership for more info.
Pricing for the 2021 Toyota Hilux model range is as follows:
Petrol single cab:
2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R404,300
2.0 VVTi S 5MT: R313,700
2.0 VVTi S A/C 5MT: R322,900
Diesel single cab:
2.4 GD S 5MT: R353,700
2.4 GD S A/C 5MT: R363,200
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R473,100
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R492,400
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT: R544,300
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R565,300
2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT: R437,800
2.4 GD-6 4x4 SR 6MT: R504,000
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R562,200
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R629,900
Chassis cab:
2.0 VVTi 5MT A/C: R301,200
2.4 GD 5MT A/C: R340,500
2.4 GD-6 4X4 6MT: R486,400
Xtra cab:
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R486,700
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R505,900
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT: R570,200
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R596,100
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6MT: R645,000
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6AT: R671,400
Petrol double cab:
2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R460,600
4.0 V6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R792,600
Diesel double cab:
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER MT: R529,700
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R546,300
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER MT: R611,400
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R638,200
2.4 GD-6 RB SR MT: R498,700
2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR MT: R574,300
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER AT: R661,700
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER AT: R739,700
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND MT: R706,600
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R735,100
2.8 GD6 RB LEGEND RS 6AT: R835,100
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS MT: R848,900
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND RS AT: R882,400
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND MT: R759,500
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND AT: R793,000