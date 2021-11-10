Toyota Hilux range gets a specification update – we've got pricing

Toyota on Thursday announced that it is making a few specification tweaks to its popular Hilux range.

And the big news here is that all of the flagship Legend double cab derivatives (including the Raised Body 4x2) will now ship standard with features that were previously only available on the 4x4 models.

These include a power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, an enhanced smart entry system and Toyota Safety Sense. The latter basically ups the active safety ante with a pre-crash system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

For the time being, however, the punchy JBL premium nine-speaker audio system will remain the exclusive preserve of the 4x4 Legend models.

Legend Xtra-cab models have also been treated to an interior upgrade, which sees the addition of premium features like a power-adjustable driver seat and leather upholstery.