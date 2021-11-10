Volkswagen Polo Vivo gets the Black Style Package treatment

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo is now available with the Black Style Package made popular by other models in the company's line-up, including the Tiguan, Touareg and Golf GTI.

Available as an option on both Comfortline and Highline derivatives, ticking the box on the Black Style Package will pimp your Polo Vivo with black 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, a gloss black painted roof, gloss black B and C pillar covers, black side sill covers, a body-coloured boot spoiler, privacy glass, plus a chrome exhaust tip. Interior tweaks include an anthracite headliner and sun visors. The Black Style Package is only offered with Pure White, Reflex Silver, Flash Red and Reef Blue exterior colours.

Now available from all Volkswagen dealers, the new Black Style Package costs R9,000 on the Polo Vivo Comfortline model and R8,250 on the flagship Highline derivative.