Five things to know about the new Isuzu mu-X

Based on the upcoming D-Max bakkie, the second-generation Isuzu mu-X has arrived in SA. Armed with dapper new looks and a significantly more refined interior, this rugged seven-seater aims to steal sales away from the popular Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest. Set to go on sale in December and available in a choice of four model derivatives – LS 4x2 and 4x4, LSE 4x2 and Onyx 4x4 – here are five things to know about Isuzu's newcomer.

1: A bold new exterior

Building on the already sleek styling of its predecessor, the new mu-X comes out swinging with a menacing front end home to Isuzu's so-called “World Crossflow” front grille and a pair of arrow-shaped Bi-LED headlamps. Viewed in profile this chunky SUV continues to make a strong visual statement with its sharply creased shoulder line and newly designed alloy wheels that range – depending on the model variant – in size from 17-inch to 20-inch. Scoot around to the rear and you'll find a pair of aggressively slanted LED taillights. From launch, customers can pick from eight paint shades: Splash White, Dolomite White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Obsidian Gray, Red Spinel, Santos Brown, and Sapphire blue.