VW confirms local specification of new sixth-generation Polo

Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its facelifted sixth-generation Polo range will roll onto SA showroom floors in January 2022. Sporting subtly enhanced exterior styling and a more tech-rich interior, four key model derivatives will be made available from launch.

Replacing the long-serving Trendline model of old is the all-new entry-level Polo that hits the road with LED headlights, LED tail light clusters and 14-inch steel wheels shod with smart plastic hubcaps. Inside the cabin you'll find a new multi-function steering wheel, a Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect as well as full Bluetooth connectivity. Other niceties include electronically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, electric windows and seats wrapped in "basket" style cloth upholstery. Available as cost options on the baseline Polo are 15-inch "Essex" alloy wheels and a smoker's package.