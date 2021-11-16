VW confirms local specification of new sixth-generation Polo
Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its facelifted sixth-generation Polo range will roll onto SA showroom floors in January 2022. Sporting subtly enhanced exterior styling and a more tech-rich interior, four key model derivatives will be made available from launch.
Replacing the long-serving Trendline model of old is the all-new entry-level Polo that hits the road with LED headlights, LED tail light clusters and 14-inch steel wheels shod with smart plastic hubcaps. Inside the cabin you'll find a new multi-function steering wheel, a Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect as well as full Bluetooth connectivity. Other niceties include electronically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, electric windows and seats wrapped in "basket" style cloth upholstery. Available as cost options on the baseline Polo are 15-inch "Essex" alloy wheels and a smoker's package.
Next up in the range is the Polo Life. Superseding the outgoing Comfortline model, this mid-tier offering ups the ante with additional standard features such as a set of 15-inch "Essex" alloy wheels, a centre armrest with an additional USB-C port as well as a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob. The seats of the Life are upholstered in Volkswagen's high-quality "Slash" fabric with matching interior Lava Stone Black décor.
A vast array of optional features are available on the Life. These include a panoramic sunroof, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, 16-inch "Torsby" alloy wheels, Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging, Discover Media system (with navigation, wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, inductive mobile charging and the multi-colour Digital Cockpit Pro), Rearview Camera, Comfort Park Package (keyless entry, Park Assist and Rear view camera), Safety Package for Manual (Travel Assist consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control, Speed Limiter and Lane Assist, multi-function Camera, Pedestrian Monitoring and Front Assist), Safety Package for DSG (Travel Assist consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control, Speed Limiter and Lane Assist, multi-function Camera, Pedestrian Monitoring and Front Assist), NCAP Package (Power adjustable, folding and heated exterior mirrors, Lane Assist, multi-function Camera and Front Assist), and keyless entry.
Building on the specification of the Life is the new Polo R-Line model that stands out from its lesser siblings with notable styling tweaks. These include a set of sporty front and rear R-Line bumpers as well as a rear air diffuser with integrated chrome exhaust tailpipes. Also standard are on the R-Line are striking 16-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and the Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. The dashboard trim is a Grey Anodised Matte with "R-Line" fabric seats.
Customers can add on the Polo R-Line specify options such as 17-inch "Bergamo" alloy wheels, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, a Discover Media System (with navigation, wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, inductive mobile charging and the multi-colour Digital Cockpit Pro), a Beats sound system, Rearview Camera, Comfort Park Package (keyless entry, Park Assist and Rear view camera), Safety Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Speed Limiter and Lane Assist, multi-function Camera, Pedestrian Monitoring and Front Assist), NCAP Package (Power adjustable, folding and heated exterior mirrors, Lane Assist, multi-function Camera and Front Assist), keyless entry and smoker's package.
Finally there's the new Polo GTI. The flagship of the range, this fiery little hot-hatch comes equipped with all the usual GTI design touches including a honeycomb pattern radiator grille with red striping, red brake calipers and a choice of four exterior colours: Pure White, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Kings Red Metallic and Reef Blue Metallic. It further benefits from a set of 17-inch "Milton Keynes" alloy wheels and IQ. Light LED matrix headlights. Inside you can look forward to dual-zone climate control and VW's Driving profile selection system that boasts four driving modes: Eco, Individual, Normal and Sport. A sports suspension system is also standard and drops the GTI 15mm closer to the asphalt.
Some of the options available on the GTI come in the form of a panoramic sunroof, Deep Iron Grey dashboard trim, 18-inch "Faro" alloy wheels, Discover Media System (with navigation, wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, inductive mobile charging and the multi-colour Digital Cockpit Pro), Beats sound system, leather seat package, Rear view Camera, Comfort Park Package (keyless entry, Park Assist and Rear view camera), Safety Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, ‘stop-and-go’ Speed Limiter and Lane Assist, Pedestrian Monitoring and Front Assist), NCAP Package (Power adjustable, folding and heated exterior mirrors, Lane Assist, and Front Assist), keyless entry and smoker's package.
From launch the new Polo will be available with three petrol engines. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the 70kW/175Nm 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor is exclusive to the Polo and Polo Life derivatives and offers a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 10.8 seconds. A more powerful version of this engine — 85kW/200Nm — paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox is available on the Polo Life and Polo R-Line. According to Volkswagen it will see the Polo sprint from 0-100km/h in 11.3 seconds. The range-topping GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine kicking out 147kW and 320Nm worth of torque – good enough for a 0-100km/h dash time of 6.7 seconds.
Pricing for the new Polo range will be confirmed closer to launch, so watch this space.
