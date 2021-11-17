New Models

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has the heart of a GT3

17 November 2021 - 08:50 By Motoring Reporter
The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports the same engine as the 911 GT3.
Image: Supplied

Porsche has finally taken the wraps off its hotly anticipated 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Unveiled at the LA Auto Show, this race car for the road is powered by the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine fitted to the firm's 911 GT3 Cup racing car and 911 GT3 series production model. This means you can look forward to 368kW, 450Nm worth of torque and a hackle-raising 9,000rpm redline. Fed via special air-intakes fitted directly behind the car's side windows and paired exclusively to a seven-speed PDK transmission, this powerplant allows the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed? You're looking at a mightily impressive 315km/h.

Another key feature of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is its reduced kerb weight: stick it on the scales and you'll discover it is 35kg lighter than its regular PDK-equipped GT4 sibling. Porsche achieved this notable feat by fitting a hood and front fenders formed out of gravity-cheating carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), while the rear window is constructed out of thinner, lightweight glass. Completing the RennSport diet is a set of lightweight interior door panels with fabric door opening loops and storage pockets. 

Note the special air intakes behind the side windows.
Image: Supplied

Riding 30mm lower to the ground than a standard 718 Cayman, the GT4 RS also benefits from aerodynamic upgrades for increased downforce — kind of useful when you're ripping around a racetrack. These come in the form of a new fixed rear wing (with a swan-neck type design like you get on the 911 RSR GT), front wheel arch vents as well as a multi-adjustable front diffuser and front spoiler lip with flow-around side blades. While they were at it, Porsche optimised the car's underbody panelling that connects to the rear diffuser. The net result of all of this is 25% more downforce than the standard GT4. 

Modifications to the chassis also contribute to its greater performance. Highlights include special ball joints, RS-specific shock absorbers as well as bespoke spring and anti-roll bar rates. Yep, we at TimesLIVE Motoring expect this thing to be a proper track day weapon.

Optional Weissach package sees the upper section of the dashboard trimmed in Race-Tex material.
Image: Supplied

Customers can also tick the box on the optional Weissach package that takes the dynamic design of the GT4 RS even further with the front luggage-compartment lid, process air intakes, cooling air intakes, airbox cover, exterior mirror upper trims and rear wing all sporting a carbon-weave finish. The titanium tailpipes look similar to the exhaust system on the Porsche 935 while the fitted roll-cage is also made of titanium. Other highlights include a dashboard trimmed in Race-Tex material and a large Porsche logo is integrated into the rear window. With the Weissach package 20-inch forged magnesium wheels can be ordered at additional cost instead of the standard 20-inch forged aluminium wheels.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is available to order. It is priced at R 2,507,000 and includes a three-year/100,000 km Driveplan.

