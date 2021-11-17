The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has the heart of a GT3

Porsche has finally taken the wraps off its hotly anticipated 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Unveiled at the LA Auto Show, this race car for the road is powered by the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine fitted to the firm's 911 GT3 Cup racing car and 911 GT3 series production model. This means you can look forward to 368kW, 450Nm worth of torque and a hackle-raising 9,000rpm redline. Fed via special air-intakes fitted directly behind the car's side windows and paired exclusively to a seven-speed PDK transmission, this powerplant allows the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed? You're looking at a mightily impressive 315km/h.

Another key feature of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS is its reduced kerb weight: stick it on the scales and you'll discover it is 35kg lighter than its regular PDK-equipped GT4 sibling. Porsche achieved this notable feat by fitting a hood and front fenders formed out of gravity-cheating carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), while the rear window is constructed out of thinner, lightweight glass. Completing the RennSport diet is a set of lightweight interior door panels with fabric door opening loops and storage pockets.