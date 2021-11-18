Revitalised 2022 Volvo XC60 headed for SA

"The software runs apps such as Google Maps for navigation, Google Play for music, and it offers hands-free help with Google Assistant. This is more than just a new tech feature; it boosts safety too. With Google Assistant, drivers can use their voice to get things done while keeping their focus on the road. They can do things like control the temperature, set a destination, play music and send messages, all while keeping their hands on the wheel."

Active safety has also received an upgrade - the fitment of Volvo's latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform. Using a full suite of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, this cutting-edge system allows for everything from automatic braking and collision avoidance to detection of other road users. It also allows for semi-autonomous driver support from standstill up to highway speeds.

The 2022 XC60 model lineup is expected to remain as it is now, meaning that you will still be able to choose between two turbodiesel (140kW/400Nm D4 or 173kW/480Nm D5) and two turbocharged petrol engine offerings (183kW/350Nm B5 or 220kW/420Nm B6). In terms of pricing, the XC60 lineup starts at R818,958 and runs all the way up to R977,660. All models come with a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan as standard.

TimesLIVE