Sleek new Audi Q5 Sportback touches down in Mzansi

If you like your luxury SUVs served with a coupé twist then you will be pleased to know that the Audi Q5 Sportback range has arrived in SA. Based on the recently facelifted Q5 SUV that went on sale in September, the new Sportback version differentiates itself with an aggressively sloped roofline that lends it a far sleeker silhouette — albeit at the cost of some boot space (you lose 40 litres). Other than this marginal practicality deficit and a very slight increase in overall length (+7mm), there's not all that much between the two.

From launch the style-focused Q5 Sportback will be available in a choice of two model grades: Advanced and S line. Key differences between the two lie in the “Singleframe” radiator grille, side air inlets, rear bumper as well as the design and size of the alloy wheels. While night-busting LED headlamps are fitted as standard (brighter Matrix LED units are optional) customers are free to tick the box on Audi's special OLED-technology tail lights that are sure to wow other road users with their animated light signatures. To ensure maximum personalisation, Audi is offering no less than 11 paint finishes and the option of its popular Black Styling Package that helps give this Q5 even more visual bite.