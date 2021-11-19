Hyundai launches new budget-friendly Venue model
Times are tough and, as such, Hyundai is offering a new entry-level Venue model that's designed to be a little kinder to your wallet.
Now available to order from Hyundai dealerships across the country, the Venue 1.2 Motion comes bolted to a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 61kW at 6,000rpm and 115Nm worth of torque at 4,000rpm.
This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Performance is probably best described as glacial, with 100km/h coming up in a claimed 14.2 seconds and a top speed of 158km/h.
But, hey, the upshot here is that you're saving a massive R58,000 over the next-in-range 1.0 Motion with its peppier turbocharged motor.
Engine aside, Hyundai has also whittled down the sticker price of the 1.2 Motion by fitting 15-inch steel wheels (with plastic hubcaps), deleting the rear window washer/wiper, and omitting both ESP (electronic stability programme) and HAC (hill start assist control).
Be this as it may, you still get dual front airbags, ABS brakes, ISOFIX points on the rear seat and an eight-inch Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The new Hyundai Venue 1.2 Motion retails for R259,900 and comes standard with an impressive seven-year/200,000km warranty plus a three-year/45,000km service plan.
TimesLIVE
