Hyundai launches new budget-friendly Venue model

Times are tough and, as such, Hyundai is offering a new entry-level Venue model that's designed to be a little kinder to your wallet.

Now available to order from Hyundai dealerships across the country, the Venue 1.2 Motion comes bolted to a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 61kW at 6,000rpm and 115Nm worth of torque at 4,000rpm.

This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Performance is probably best described as glacial, with 100km/h coming up in a claimed 14.2 seconds and a top speed of 158km/h.

But, hey, the upshot here is that you're saving a massive R58,000 over the next-in-range 1.0 Motion with its peppier turbocharged motor.