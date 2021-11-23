2021 JAC Motors T8 Double Cab levels up with an all-new engine

The JAC Motors T8 Double Cab range has been treated to an under-bonnet makeover.

Built to the replace the aged 1.9 TDI, the new 2.0 CTi model ups the power ante courtesy a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 104kW at 3,600rpm and 320Nm torque from 1,600 to 2,600rpm. It comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission that, depending on what variant you pick, sends drive to either the rear or all four wheels.

According to JAC Motors, the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 model sips a claimed 8.7l/100km on the combined cycle, giving you an approximate driving range of 900km on its 76 litre tank.

Meanwhile the T8 2.0 CTi 4x4 promises formidable off-road performance thanks to its BorgWarner-sourced electronically-controlled time-sharing four-wheel drive system that allows the driver to switch seamlessly from two-wheel drive (2H) to four-wheel drive (4H) with a quick press of a button at speeds of up to 80km/h. Pilots can also take advantage of the standard low-range transfer case, torque amplification mode and electronic rear differential lock. JAC Motors has also lifted the image of this range-topping double cab by fitting it with a black off-road style bar, rear step bumper and chunky off-road side steps.

In terms of geometry the T8 offers an approach angle of 29.6 degrees, a break-over angle of 23.5 degrees and a departure angle of 22.4 degrees, while ground clearance is 220mm.

As with the outgoing T8 1.9 TDI variants the new 2.0 CTi models come equipped with an impressive amount of standard niceties including Xenon headlamps, LED taillights and large 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin you'll find luxuries such as leather seats, cruise control, electric windows, a multi-function steering wheel, air-conditioning and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You can expect to pay R412,400 for the T8 2.0 CTi 4x2 and R462,400 for the T8 2.0 CTi 4x4. Both come standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan with service intervals scheduled for every 10,000km.