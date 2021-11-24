Can Volkswagen’s updated Polo stand the reign?

In any given month, the Volkswagen Polo reigns supreme when it comes to new passenger vehicle sales in SA.

Both the regular Polo and less expensive Polo Vivo account for the bulk of local units shifted by the German company here. But one wonders how long this product mainstay can hold onto those podium positions.

Both models face stiff competition from rivals that offer something a little different at the same price point. Take the recently launched Toyota Corolla Cross, for example, which is manufactured in KwaZulu-Natal and kicks off at a very competitive R349,900. They want to sell in excess of 20,000 examples per year, and they probably will.

The Corolla Cross is not a direct rival to the Polo, but price-wise (depending on version), the two intersect. A Polo TSI Highline DSG, for example, costs R383,100 before options. Which seems more enticing: a conventional B-segment hatchback or an adventurous crossover? In the case of the Vivo, which kicks off at R227,900, there are zestier alternatives with taller ground clearances to be had for similar cash.

Next year the updated Polo is coming to town. Last week Volkswagen SA reminded us of its imminence with a detailed overview of what to expect. Visually, the updates are clear: a face that is in kilter with those on newer models like the Golf. Note the light strip that spans the width of the front end. At the rear, substantial L-shaped clusters are on duty. Then there is a choice of fresher colours and restyled alloys.