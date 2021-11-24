Chery announces local pricing and specification of new Tiggo 4 Pro
The new 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is on sale in Mzansi. Built to tackle the likes of the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Volkswagen T-Cross, this eye-catching crossover SUV is available in four derivatives, meaning there's one for every budget.
And getting the Tiggo 4 Pro party started is the entry-level Urban model equipped with a fairly decent amount of standard luxuries, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with two USB ports, a DVD player, Bluetooth connectivity and four loudspeakers.
It also syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allows customers to use their preferred smartphone navigation apps. A high-output air conditioning system is also included (with vents for rear occupants), as well as keyless entry, a racy start/stop button, electric windows and automatic halogen headlamps.
The Urban rides on 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/65 tyres and is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 83kW at 6,150rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.
It comes paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Those not seeking to "row-their-own" can opt for the next-in-line Comfort model that sports the same specification but with the the addition of CVT transmission.
Next up in the Tiggo 4 Pro range is the Elite model that further benefits from a reverse camera, two extra loudspeakers, intelligent voice control, dual-zone climate control and a sunroof.
You can also look forward to leather upholstery, LED headlamps, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and folding side mirrors, and 17-inch machined alloy wheels with a dark chrome finish and 215/60 tyres as standard.
The flagship Elite SE stands out from its siblings with red detailing above the front and rear skid plates as well as on the side skirts and brake calipers. This is carried through into the interior where you'll find red detailing in the contrasting stitching, door handles and lower section of the dashboard. Discreet, adjustable, and multi-coloured LED interior lighting is also unique to the Elite SE, as are puddle lights in the side mirrors.
The range-topping Elite and Elite SE models are both powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 108kW at 5,500rpm and 210Nm between 1,750rpm and 4,000 rpm. In the Elite this can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT transmission, while the Elite SE is available exclusively with the latter.
In terms of safety systems, all Tiggo 4 Pro models are equipped as standard with ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, traction control, roll stability control, hill descent control and hill assist. While the Urban and Comfort models get two front airbags, the Elite and Elite SE both up the safety ante with additional side and and curtain airbags.
Pricing for the new 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro model range:
1.5 Urban manual: R269,900
1.5 Comfort CVT: R299,900
1.5 Elite manual: R319,900
1.5 Elite CVT: R349,900
1.5 Elite SE CVT: R359,900
All models come standard with a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty (yep, you read right – 1,000,000km) and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.