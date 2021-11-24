Chery announces local pricing and specification of new Tiggo 4 Pro

The new 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is on sale in Mzansi. Built to tackle the likes of the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Volkswagen T-Cross, this eye-catching crossover SUV is available in four derivatives, meaning there's one for every budget.

And getting the Tiggo 4 Pro party started is the entry-level Urban model equipped with a fairly decent amount of standard luxuries, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with two USB ports, a DVD player, Bluetooth connectivity and four loudspeakers.

It also syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allows customers to use their preferred smartphone navigation apps. A high-output air conditioning system is also included (with vents for rear occupants), as well as keyless entry, a racy start/stop button, electric windows and automatic halogen headlamps.

The Urban rides on 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/65 tyres and is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 83kW at 6,150rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

It comes paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Those not seeking to "row-their-own" can opt for the next-in-line Comfort model that sports the same specification but with the the addition of CVT transmission.