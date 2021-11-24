Kia Concept EV9 hints at new direction
Kia revealed its Concept EV9 at the Automobility LA show last week.
Just like the recent EV6, the Concept EV9 is a full-electric vehicle using the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The design of the vehicle was inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from waste deposited into the fragile marine ecosystem.
“Kia’s goal to lead the industry in sustainable mobility solutions grows ever clearer with the introduction of Concept EV9,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO Kia North America.
It promises a range of up to 500km and features next-generation ultra-fast charging technology with a 350kW charger that allows its advanced battery electric powertrain to replenish energy from 10-80% in 20-30 minutes.
Kia’s iconic Tiger Face facade has been reinterpreted for the electric vehicle era and is showcased on the Concept EV9. The new “Digital Tiger Face” benefits from the fact that all-electric vehicles don’t need the traditional grille that engine-powered vehicles rely upon, resulting in the Concept EV9 having a full body coloured front.
The bonnet-vent duct area is utilised as a solar panel that helps recuperate electric energy This gives owners an alternative source of energy when they are not close to a charging station.
Further enhancing aerodynamic efficiency are retractable roof rails that close inward into the roof when not in use, creating smooth airflow over the vehicle. A camera monitoring system that replaces the conventional wing mirrors further improves aerodynamic properties.
Inside, an interactive 27-inch ultra-wide display connects the Concept EV9 from the real world to the virtual one, while serving as the nerve centre for all driver and passenger requirements, including media, climate control and comfort functionality features.
The interior is adaptive, with an assortment of modes that promise to offer varying ambiences to occupants.
A special “Pause Mode” modifies the interior space to be more akin to a first-class lounge, giving occupants the opportunity to directly interact with each other while benefiting from the light streaming in from the wide panoramic roof.
Recycled fishnets have been used to help create the flooring of the vehicle and seating fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and recycled wool fibres. Vegan leather, which is far more ethical and sustainable compared to conventional animal leather, was used throughout the interior space. Kia plans to gradually reduce the use of animal leather in all its vehicles.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.