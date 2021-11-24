Kia Concept EV9 hints at new direction

Kia revealed its Concept EV9 at the Automobility LA show last week.

Just like the recent EV6, the Concept EV9 is a full-electric vehicle using the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The design of the vehicle was inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from waste deposited into the fragile marine ecosystem.

“Kia’s goal to lead the industry in sustainable mobility solutions grows ever clearer with the introduction of Concept EV9,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO Kia North America.

It promises a range of up to 500km and features next-generation ultra-fast charging technology with a 350kW charger that allows its advanced battery electric powertrain to replenish energy from 10-80% in 20-30 minutes.

Kia’s iconic Tiger Face facade has been reinterpreted for the electric vehicle era and is showcased on the Concept EV9. The new “Digital Tiger Face” benefits from the fact that all-electric vehicles don’t need the traditional grille that engine-powered vehicles rely upon, resulting in the Concept EV9 having a full body coloured front.