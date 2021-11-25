Order books open for new Audi e-tron range, pricing announced

Audi announced on Thursday that customers can now reserve their all-electric e-tron model of choice at one of ten official e-tron dealerships nationwide. This includes three outlets in Johannesburg, three in Pretoria and two dealerships in both Cape Town and Durban. All dealerships will also be equipped to allow for fast electric vehicle charging and will be accessible to the public. This charging infrastructure ranges from DC 50 to 75kW.

Set to officially go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, customers will be able to purchase the Audi e-tron 50 and 55 SUV or the coupé-inspired e-tron Sportback 55 and S. Those seeking extra performance will be able to pick between the e-tron GT or flagship RS e-tron GT. The latter produces 475kW and 830Nm — good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and a VO2 max of 250km/h. Audi claims a maximum range of 472km on a charge.