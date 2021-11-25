Order books open for new Audi e-tron range, pricing announced
Audi announced on Thursday that customers can now reserve their all-electric e-tron model of choice at one of ten official e-tron dealerships nationwide. This includes three outlets in Johannesburg, three in Pretoria and two dealerships in both Cape Town and Durban. All dealerships will also be equipped to allow for fast electric vehicle charging and will be accessible to the public. This charging infrastructure ranges from DC 50 to 75kW.
Set to officially go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, customers will be able to purchase the Audi e-tron 50 and 55 SUV or the coupé-inspired e-tron Sportback 55 and S. Those seeking extra performance will be able to pick between the e-tron GT or flagship RS e-tron GT. The latter produces 475kW and 830Nm — good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and a VO2 max of 250km/h. Audi claims a maximum range of 472km on a charge.
In terms of standard specification both the e-tron SUV and Sportback come loaded with a considerable amount of kit including four-zone climate control, adaptive air suspension, contour ambient interior lighting, electric heated front seats, Matrix LED lights with dynamic light design and turn signals plus a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system. You can also expect Audi virtual cockpit, the latest generation Audi MMI touchscreen infotainment system (with navigation plus and touch response) and a reverse camera.
Standard charging options include the e-tron charging system “compact”, household plug type M, industrial plug CEE 32A, Mode 3 charging cable for public charging (AC 22kW), on-board charger (AC 11kW), vehicle inlet CCS type 2 and an Audi wall bracket for home charging. The e-tron SUV and Sportback are both fitted with a 95kWh battery pack.
The range-topping e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models are similarly packed with features and customers can look forward to niceties such as three-zone climate control, heated electric front seats, 360 degree cameras, lane departure warning, side airbags in the front and rear, e-tron sports sound and adaptive air suspension. Also standard is the Audi smartphone interface, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound, MMI navigation plus with touch response, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic light design and turn signals, a panoramic glass sunroof, heated electric exterior mirrors with a memory and dimming function, a heat-insulated windshield and a 400-volt boost converter.
Standard charging options here include the e-tron charging system “compact”, household plug Type M, industrial plug CEE 32A, on-board charger (AC 11kW), Mode 3 charging cable for public charging (AC 22kW), second charging access with charging cable, vehicle inlet CCS type 2 and an Audi wall bracket for convenient charging at home. The e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models are both equipped with a 93.4kWh battery pack.
Pricing for the 2022 Audi e-tron range is as follows:
55 advanced: R1,990,000
55 S line: R2,045,000
55 Sportback S line: R2,115,000
S Sportback: R2,425,000
GT: R2,715,000
RS GT: R3,300,000
All models come with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty as standard.
