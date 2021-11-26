Toyota is now offering four unique exterior packages for its Corolla Cross

Because personalisation is such a big thing in the automotive industry, Toyota is allowing Corolla Cross owners to customise their vehicles with a choice of four new exterior packages. Now available to order, these bolt-on cosmetic kits are competitively priced and add an extra serving of visual menace to help your Corolla Cross stand out on the streets.

First in line and priced at R23,690, the flagship X-Over Package sees the addition of rugged matte black cladding to the radiator grille and front bumper, a silver front skid-plate with matching side skirts and a body-coloured rear bumper insert. Also included is window safety film and a choice of either 17-inch or 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.

Available exclusively on Hybrid Xs and Hybrid Xr models, the Hybrid Package retails for R7,964 and complements the standard blue Toyota insignia with blue boomerang-shaped corner trim garnishes, blue side skirt and rear bumper corner inserts as well as blue trim on the C-pillar (below the Corolla Cross badging).