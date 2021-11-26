New Models

Toyota is now offering four unique exterior packages for its Corolla Cross

26 November 2021 - 17:49 By Motoring Reporter
The X-Over Package offers a choice of either 17-inch or 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Because personalisation is such a big thing in the automotive industry, Toyota is allowing Corolla Cross owners to customise their vehicles with a choice of four new exterior packages. Now available to order, these bolt-on cosmetic kits are competitively priced and add an extra serving of visual menace to help your Corolla Cross stand out on the streets.

First in line and priced at R23,690, the flagship X-Over Package sees the addition of rugged matte black cladding to the radiator grille and front bumper, a silver front skid-plate with matching side skirts and a body-coloured rear bumper insert. Also included is window safety film and a choice of either 17-inch or 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels. 

Available exclusively on Hybrid Xs and Hybrid Xr models, the Hybrid Package retails for R7,964 and complements the standard blue Toyota insignia with blue boomerang-shaped corner trim garnishes, blue side skirt and rear bumper corner inserts as well as blue trim on the C-pillar (below the Corolla Cross badging).

Next up is the R18,723 Urban Sport Package that sees the inclusion of a black front bumper spoiler, extended side skirts and a diffuser-like rear bumper insert. For exactly the same capital outlay the Adventure Package comprises a silver front bumper spoiler with raised surface detailing, silver side skirt inserts and a matching rear bumper spoiler.

In terms of fitment both the Adventure and Urban Sport Packages are classified as a dealer-installed option (DIO), as they require painting of components. The X-Over and Hybrid Packages can be specified when ordering and are fitted as part of the production process. Alternatively they can be fitted retrospectively as a dealer installed option.

In addition to these exterior packages Toyota is offering the Corolla Cross with a host of electronic convenience aids that are available for individual purchase and can be fitted and installed at any Toyota dealership. The list is lengthy and includes the following: 

  • Front digital video recorder: R2,390
  • Front and rear digital video recorder: R3,722
  • Front parking sensors (2 pcs or 4 pcs): R3,147/R3,998
  • Rear parking sensors: R1,602
  • LED front fog lamps: R4,091
  • Wireless charger: R2,789
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): R4,078
  • Heads-Up Display (HUD): R4,422
  • Blind Spot Monitor (BSM): R8,836

 

Customers can also pick from one of five electronic accessory packs that bundle together a host of preselected gizmos for ordering convenience. Customers can choose from:

C-Cross Package 1: R10,225

Combines Front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, LED front fog lamps (applicable to Xi models).

C-Cross Package 5: R5,867

Combines the digital driver recorder and wireless charger (applicable to all models).

C-Cross Package 6: R2,946

Wireless charger.

C-Cross Package 7: R7,613

Combines the digital driver recorder and heads-up display (applicable to all models).

C-Cross Package 8: R2,922

Combines the digital driver recorder (front view only).

Finally, Toyota is also offering an array of optional utility-themed accessories:

  • Scuff plate (silver): R1,410
  • Scuff plate (silver & black): R1,731
  • Load area mat (textile): R370
  • Load area mat (rubber coin): R404
  • Cargo net: R703
  • Cargo organiser: R577
  • Tow bar (detachable): R8,519
  • Tow bar (fixed): R7,620
  • Leather Interior (applicable to the Xi grade): R11,931
  • Window safety film (applicable to Xi, Xs, Xr petrol models): enquire at dealer

 

