550kW Concept XM previews most powerful BMW M car yet

BMW has unveiled the controversially-styled Concept XM as the first stand-alone M car since the M1 of the late 1970s.

Sticking with the Bavarian carmaker’s polarising new styling theme, the sports SUV wears a colossal kidney grille that dwarfs even the outsize nostrils on the 7 Series and 4 Series.

BMW says the design is close to the upcoming production car, which means the king-size grilles are likely to be retained, as will the aggressively sculpted bonnet and super-slim split headlights. Not only that, but the Concept XM previews the new front-end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models.

A coupe-like roofline and 23-inch wheels continue the vehicle’s visual bravado, while slim L-shaped tail lights extend across almost the entire width of the rear.