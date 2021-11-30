New 2022 Chery Omoda 5 confirmed for SA

Chery confirmed on Tuesday that its upcoming Omoda 5 crossover will make its way to Mzansi next year.

Unveiled at the 2021 Guangzhou International Motor Show, this radically styled machine hopes to steal sales away from the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Kona with its futuristic looks and cutting-edge technology. Like its newly introduced Tiggo 4 Pro sibling, it should also offer pretty good value.

Sculpted using the Chinese marque's newly developed "Art in Motion" design language, the Omoda 5 lays claim to a comprehensively equipped interior utilising two integrated and curved 10.25-inch high-definition digital screens that offer easy and intuitive control of all the car's important driving, climate and entertainment settings. Customers can also expect a lengthy list of comfort and technology features to be bundled in as standard.