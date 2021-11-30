New 2022 Chery Omoda 5 confirmed for SA
Chery confirmed on Tuesday that its upcoming Omoda 5 crossover will make its way to Mzansi next year.
Unveiled at the 2021 Guangzhou International Motor Show, this radically styled machine hopes to steal sales away from the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Kona with its futuristic looks and cutting-edge technology. Like its newly introduced Tiggo 4 Pro sibling, it should also offer pretty good value.
Sculpted using the Chinese marque's newly developed "Art in Motion" design language, the Omoda 5 lays claim to a comprehensively equipped interior utilising two integrated and curved 10.25-inch high-definition digital screens that offer easy and intuitive control of all the car's important driving, climate and entertainment settings. Customers can also expect a lengthy list of comfort and technology features to be bundled in as standard.
Riding atop the latest Chery chassis architecture, the new Omoda 5 will be capable of implementing a myriad of different propulsion technologies including petrol, diesel and electric power. What mix we can expect in SA remains to be seen. Chery also claims its new and improved underpinnings have allowed for significantly increased body strength and integrity, with the Omoda 5 meeting global 5-star safety ratings.
“It is very heartening to know the Omoda 5, like every other new Chery, will be future-proof and we can support every type of customer requirement, whether that is for powerful and frugal petrol and diesel engines or for quiet and comfortable electric or other propulsion systems,” said Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager, Chery SA.
The Chery Omoda 5 is expected to arrive in SA late in 2022.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.