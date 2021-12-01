Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition

From launch, the new X-Rider Limited Edition can be paired to one of two turbodiesel engines. First up is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder making 100kW at 3,400rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,800rpm and 2,800rpm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission.

Alternatively you can opt for the flagship 3.0-litre four-cylinder that churns outs a more substantial 130kW at 3,600rpm and 380Nm from 1,800rpm to 2,800rpm. This unit is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Now available at Isuzu dealerships across the country, pricing for the new D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition range is as follows:

250 HO D/C X-Rider LTD 4x2 manual Price: R552,400

250 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 automatic Price: R572,100

300 X-Rider LTD 4x2 automatic Price: R624,400

Pricing includes a five year/unlimited kilometre anti-corrosion warranty and a five year/ 90,000 km service plan.

TimesLIVE