Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition
Isuzu has whipped the covers off its exclusive new D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition.
Limited to 210 individually numbered units, this macho double cab comes loaded with a host of cosmetic accessories, including black 18-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, an X-Rider Edition Limited Sports hoop, tailgate branding and a load box roller-shutter to help keep your cargo safe from prying eyes. The cabin is fitted with a branded carpet set.
From launch, the new X-Rider Limited Edition can be paired to one of two turbodiesel engines. First up is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder making 100kW at 3,400rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,800rpm and 2,800rpm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission.
Alternatively you can opt for the flagship 3.0-litre four-cylinder that churns outs a more substantial 130kW at 3,600rpm and 380Nm from 1,800rpm to 2,800rpm. This unit is mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Now available at Isuzu dealerships across the country, pricing for the new D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition range is as follows:
250 HO D/C X-Rider LTD 4x2 manual Price: R552,400
250 HO X-Rider LTD 4x2 automatic Price: R572,100
300 X-Rider LTD 4x2 automatic Price: R624,400
Pricing includes a five year/unlimited kilometre anti-corrosion warranty and a five year/ 90,000 km service plan.
