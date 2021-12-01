New Models

The 'eargasmic' Aston Martin Vantage V12 is returning in 2022

01 December 2021 - 12:59 By Motoring Staff

Here's some gargantuan news for all you old school petrolheads out there – Aston Martin is bringing back the Vantage V12. Teased via this ear-melting video clip, the famed British carmaker will be shoehorning a 5.2-litre V12 engine (as used in the DB11 and DBS) into its littlest model for a driving experience that will certainly deliver much in the way of thrills.

Especially since it's force-fed via two turbochargers and especially since all that power (expect a figure of around the 495kW mark) will be channeled directly to the rear wheels. 

According to Aston Martin the all-new Vantage V12 will make its debut sometime in 2022.

550kW Concept XM previews most powerful BMW M car yet

BMW has unveiled the controversially-styled Concept XM as the first stand-alone M car since the M1 of the late 1970s
Motoring
1 day ago

New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé arrives in Mzansi

Those of you yearning for a more practical alternative to the 4 Series Coupé will be glad to know that the new 2021 4 Series Gran Coupé has ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Edgy 2021 Lexus UX now available in F Sport trim

Lexus confirmed on Tuesday that its sharp-looking UX 250h F Sport is now on sale in SA
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel hike: petrol to hit more than R20 a litre on Wednesday news
  2. AA says December fuel price disaster is 'entirely home grown' news
  3. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  4. New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. It’s a mistake – petrol price ‘only’ up by 75c, says government news

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...