The 'eargasmic' Aston Martin Vantage V12 is returning in 2022
01 December 2021 - 12:59
Here's some gargantuan news for all you old school petrolheads out there – Aston Martin is bringing back the Vantage V12. Teased via this ear-melting video clip, the famed British carmaker will be shoehorning a 5.2-litre V12 engine (as used in the DB11 and DBS) into its littlest model for a driving experience that will certainly deliver much in the way of thrills.
Especially since it's force-fed via two turbochargers and especially since all that power (expect a figure of around the 495kW mark) will be channeled directly to the rear wheels.
According to Aston Martin the all-new Vantage V12 will make its debut sometime in 2022.
