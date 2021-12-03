The new GDV Racing Toyota Hilux will bring out the Dakar racer in you

SA’s Dakar Rally legend Giniel de Villiers has introduced a custom package for the Toyota Hilux range of double cab bakkies.

De Villiers, who has been closely associated with the Toyota brand over the last decade, called upon the experience and expertise of 4x4 Mega World to help him tailor a kit that not only looks the part but is also highly practical in real-world applications.

“The idea with the GDV Racing Toyota Hilux is to offer enthusiasts the opportunity to live their passion,” says De Villiers.