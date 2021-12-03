The new GDV Racing Toyota Hilux will bring out the Dakar racer in you
SA’s Dakar Rally legend Giniel de Villiers has introduced a custom package for the Toyota Hilux range of double cab bakkies.
De Villiers, who has been closely associated with the Toyota brand over the last decade, called upon the experience and expertise of 4x4 Mega World to help him tailor a kit that not only looks the part but is also highly practical in real-world applications.
“The idea with the GDV Racing Toyota Hilux is to offer enthusiasts the opportunity to live their passion,” says De Villiers.
“To my eyes, the bakkie is clearly non-standard, but it doesn’t feature any custom bodywork. This gives the car a stylish yet rugged appearance, and together with the changes under the skin, will set this vehicle apart from the regular Toyota Hilux.”
Three tiers of development are available to customers, starting with a decal-only kit at about R7,600. The next tier includes decals, a stainless nudge bar, stainless roll bar, ARB Intensity lights and Takla seat covers, with the GDV Racing logo embroidered.
“The top tier is where the components really shine,” says Kurt Brunner, head of business development at 4x4 Mega World.
“In addition to the items already listed, the top tier also gains 17-inch Dirty Life alloy wheels shod with 265/70R17 S/T Cooper Max Tyres, as well as an adjustable Old Man Emu BP51 suspension system.”
The latter not only lifts the vehicle by 50mm but also improves the ride quality of the Hilux significantly. Furthermore, the dampers are ideally suited to off-road driving conditions and promises exceptional performance in sandy terrain such as dunes.
All the equipment employed in the bakkie is of the highest quality. Established brands such as ARB, Takla, Cooper and Old Man Emu ensure that the GDV Racing Hilux exudes a feeling of quality and excellent workmanship.
“The GDV Racing kits can be fitted to either new double cab bakkies or to cars that have been on the road for some time,” continues Brunner. “We are treating this as a limited edition, however, so prospective buyers should make contact with us sooner rather than later.”
Each bakkie features bespoke decals, as well as several Giniel de Villiers autographs stylishly applied both inside and outside the vehicle.
Buyers will also receive a GDV Racing cap, signed by De Villiers as well as a pair of GDV Racing branded Oakley sunglasses. The kits are available through selected branches of 4x4 Mega World, and prospective buyers can make direct contact with any of the 19 branches in Southern Africa.
