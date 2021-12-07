New Models

Italy's Aznom to debut three new ultra-bespoke concept cars

Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
07 December 2021 - 11:55
The Aznom Palladium is a super limousine and the first automotive creation by the Italian company. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Aznom Palladium is a super limousine and the first automotive creation by the Italian company. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aznom describes itself as an unconventional creative lab of carbon fibre design and premium luxury gifts. Aside from its corporate touch point projects which once included the design of bespoke luggage that would fit in the McLaren MP4-12C, the Italian firm prides itself with an automotive wing that builds one-off cars.

The first car it built was the Aznom Palladium, 2m high and almost 6m long, an ultra-luxury behemoth with all-terrain driving thanks to being based on the skeleton of Dodge Ram truck. The super limousine is powered by a 6.3l  biturbo V8 said to be capable of delivering more than 634kW and 1,050Nm.

Now the company says it will reveal another trio of tailor-made concept cars at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. These are the Aznom Serpas, Serpas Coupé and Dolcevita, and clients can customise them to their heart’s wishes, from the exterior colours to the interiors even the mechanical and engine set-ups.

The Aznom Serpas is an open-top Spider inspired by racing prototypes of the past. It is built using the firm’s carbon-fibre expertise atop a Radical Rapture SL chassis. 

The Aznom Serpas Coupé is the hardtop version of the Serpas but based on the bones of a Lotus Emira. It is said this model is in the same style as the Spider but strives to reach an even higher level of performance and comfort features in its interior.

The Aznom Dolcevita is about comfort and luxury features. This one is based on a Mercedes-AMG GT.

“It is important to stress once more that these automobiles will be designed and manufactured in a true tailor-made fashion,” the company says.

“Clients will work with a dedicated team of designers that will engineer the vehicle comprehensively from the ground up, in a manner of fashion usually seen when building yachts or super-luxury villas,” it says.

The new GDV Racing Toyota Hilux will bring out the Dakar racer in you

SA’s Dakar Rally legend Giniel de Villiers has introduced a custom package for the Toyota Hilux range of double cab bakkies
Motoring
3 days ago

Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has at long last revealed the local pricing of its recently updated sixth-generation Polo range that's scheduled to arrive on SA showroom ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last

The new-generation one-tonner is smarter, bolder-looking and more powerful
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  2. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  3. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  4. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  5. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant