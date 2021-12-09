Elon Musk hints at new, more offbeat Cybertruck

Like Elon Musk, the Cybertruck is eccentric. In keeping with that image the Tesla CEO first introduced the vehicle in an appearance on rapper Travis Scott’s Gang Gang music video in 2019. Now it’s time for new, more powerful model.

The yet-to-be-sold upgrade resembles a blocky aerofoil shape, unlike anything else in its purported lifestyle-truck segment. Production of the offbeat vehicle — featuring a near-impenetrable, smooth monochrome exoskeleton using ultra-hard, 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and armoured glass — is meant to start sometime in 2022.

The company says the unusual exterior coat helps eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion and can thus be driven wildly almost anywhere.

Musk said the pickup would offer models with battery options for distances of 400km, 500km and a range-topping model with 800km.

Prices for the base model with a single rear motor would start at $39,900 (R633,020); a mid-range with dual-motor all-wheel drive will sell for $49,900 (R775,449) and a tri-motor range topper costing $69,900 (R1,091,959).