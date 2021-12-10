Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition now available in SA
70 years ago the first Toyota Land Cruiser was launched to tackle the world's badlands. Originally known as the Toyota BJ and intended for military use, the four-wheel drive juggernaut quickly went on to earn an enviable reputation for its go anywhere capability and ultra-rugged construction. The Land Cruiser name was coined in 1954 as the model expanded into the civilian market and went head-to-head with the British Land Rover.
To celebrate this platinum anniversary, Toyota is offering a special Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition model that sports a host of interior and exterior features. Available only on the popular 79-series single and double-cab Land Cruiser variants, standout features include a heritage-inspired mesh radiator grille with 'TOYOTA' lettering, a heritage logo emblazoned across the front wings and a 70th Anniversary emblem under the exterior mirrors. Paint colours are limited to either Ivory White or Sand Beige.
The Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition also offers increased utility thanks to the fitment of an inner load-bed protector, rubberised load-bed and a tubular rear step bumper with detachable tow bar. Finishing things off in rugged style is a tubular front steel bumper with an integrated winch – a valuable tool when off-roading.
Lift yourself up into the cabin and you will discover unique grey seat covers with 70th edition embroidery, Land Cruiser branded floor mats and a large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with navigation and Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported.
Pricing for the Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition range is as follows:
79 single-cab 4.5 Diesel V8: R 889,700
79 double-cab 4.5 Diesel V8: R 943,100
Pricing includes a standard three-year/100,000km warranty.
