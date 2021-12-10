New Mercedes-Benz C-Class pricing announced
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Friday local pricing for its new sixth-generation C-Class range. Two models will initially be made available to customers: the C200 and C220d.
The entry-level C200 is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 150kW and 300Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to the rear wheels by a sophisticated 9G-Tronic transmission. Performance wise, Mercedes-Benz claims that the C200d will scamper from 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.3 seconds and top out at 246km/h.
The slightly more expensive C220d is fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that churns out 147kW and 440Nm worth of torque. As with its petrol-powered sibling, drive is sent to the rear wheels via the same 9G-Tronic gearbox. When driven in anger you can expect this oil-burner to hit 100km/h in 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 245km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle is an impressive 4.6l/100km.
Both C-Class models are right at the forefront of automotive technology with numerous systems and features being adapted from the current S-Class launched in 2020. As such you will find a giant “portrait-format” touchscreen looming large on the centre console between the front seats. As standard it measures 9.5 inches but customers have the option of installing a larger 11.9 inch version. Here it drives the firm's second-generation MBUX infotainment system that now offers features such as an enhanced “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. The look of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty and Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance and Service).
In front of the steering wheel drivers can look forward to a crisp free-standing LCD screen that replaces the conventional analogue instruments of the past. As with the centrally mounted touchscreen it can also be had in two sizes — 10.25 or 12.3-inch.
Also worth noting is that the C200 will be available at launch in a limited debut edition known as Edition 6, which has numerous visual accents which underline its exclusivity. Edition 6 will be limited to just 400 units and two distinct colours are on offer, namely Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey. Additional features include an AMG Line package, a set of striking AMG 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, and Agility Control.
The new C-Class is now available to order from Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country. Pricing is as follows:
C200d: R849,000
C220d: R908,500
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
