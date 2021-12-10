New Mercedes-Benz C-Class pricing announced

Both C-Class models are right at the forefront of automotive technology with numerous systems and features being adapted from the current S-Class launched in 2020. As such you will find a giant “portrait-format” touchscreen looming large on the centre console between the front seats. As standard it measures 9.5 inches but customers have the option of installing a larger 11.9 inch version. Here it drives the firm's second-generation MBUX infotainment system that now offers features such as an enhanced “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. The look of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty and Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance and Service).

In front of the steering wheel drivers can look forward to a crisp free-standing LCD screen that replaces the conventional analogue instruments of the past. As with the centrally mounted touchscreen it can also be had in two sizes — 10.25 or 12.3-inch.

Also worth noting is that the C200 will be available at launch in a limited debut edition known as Edition 6, which has numerous visual accents which underline its exclusivity. Edition 6 will be limited to just 400 units and two distinct colours are on offer, namely Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey. Additional features include an AMG Line package, a set of striking AMG 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, and Agility Control.

The new C-Class is now available to order from Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country. Pricing is as follows:

C200d: R849,000

C220d: R908,500

Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.