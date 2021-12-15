New Models

2021 Honda Amaze gets a nip and tuck

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
15 December 2021 - 16:33
The Honda Amaze now wears a classy new front grille.
Image: Supplied

Honda's cheerful little Amaze sedan has just been updated with a host of exterior and interior tweaks.

These include the fitment of an all-new front grille (the polarising “solid-wing” version is no longer), standard lightweight alloy wheels on both Trend and Comfort models, as well as a revised rear bumper with a new chrome accent and LED taillights.

A new shade of "Meteoroid Grey" metallic paint has also been added to the colour palette. 

Inside the cabin you will find that Honda has at last done away with the hideous two-tone beige and black design of the previous model. In its place, full-black interior upholstery is now standard across the board, which not only looks better but also promises to be harder wearing and more resistant to dirt and stains.

Meanwhile, the flagship Comfort model has been upgraded with a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates a reverse parking camera plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

As before, the Amaze is available exclusively with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 66kW and 110Nm. The Trend model is available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, while the Comfort can be fitted with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Performance? Do you really care? According to Honda you can expect the manual variants to lope their way to 100km/h in 12.3 seconds. Throw the CVT into the mix and you are looking at an even more leisurely 13.5 seconds. Both will reach a top speed of 160km/h. 

Pricing for the upgraded Honda Amaze range is as follows:

  • 1.2 Trend: R209,100;
  • 1.2 Comfort: R234,700; and
  • 1.2 Comfort CVT: R252,800.

Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, as well as a two-year/30,000km service plan, and a three-year AA Roadside Assistance package. 

