New Models

GWM Steed 5 gets improved safety and more power

Budget-orientated Chinese bakkie adopts airbags and ABS, but ‘unstable’ body structure unchanged

21 December 2021 - 14:18 By Staff Writer
Along with airbags and ABS across the range, the Chinese bakkie gets a facelift.
Along with airbags and ABS across the range, the Chinese bakkie gets a facelift.
Image: Supplied

When the P-Series last year replaced the Steed 6 as GWM’s most modern bakkie range, the last generation Steed 5 was kept behind as a more budget-orientated offering.

However, the Steed 5 attracted heavy criticism when it scored zero stars in a Global NCAP crash test a year ago.

The crash tested vehicle was a baseline model without airbags or ABS, and the Chinese importer has introduced a refreshed Steed 5 line up with dual airbags and ABS as standard across the range. There have been no reported improvements to the bakkie’s body structure, which was rated as unstable in the Global NCAP test.

Along with the new safety features, the Chinese bakkie gets a facelift with a new grille and front bumper, while the cabin design has been upgraded to match the look and feel of the previous Steed 6.

There are two grades available: the workhorse S spec and the mid-grade SX, available in single and double cab derivatives.

All versions have an uprated 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with outputs increased by 5kw and  15Nm to 110kW and 320Nm. Maximum torque is delivered earlier in the rev range to reduce turbo lag and produce a more linear curve.

All versions have a six-speed manual transmission, with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 models.

The entry level S grade offers power steering, remote central locking, power mirrors, manual aircon, 16-inch steel wheels, and a radio with a USB port.

SX adds front and rear fog lamps, rear park distance sensor, partial leather seats, 16-inch alloy wheels with a tyre pressure monitor and electric windows, with double cabs also getting automatic climate control.

A three-year/40,000km service plan is standard on double cabs, with an optional service plan available for single cabs. The warranty on all models is five-years/100,000km.

PRICING

Single cab

2.0 S 4x2 — R241,900

2.0 S 4x4 — R271,900

2.0 SX 4x4 — R291,900

Double cab

2.0 SX 4x2 — R324,900

2.0 SX 4x4 — R354,900

Safety bar is very low for new cars sold in SA, as crash tests show

See which vehicles test poorly for driver and child safety - as well as those which performed well over three years.
News
1 year ago

Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA

Realising the potential for spicy wordplay, GWM is calling its new one-tonner the P Series
Motoring
1 year ago

New vs used | Which double cab is best double cab in 2021?

Double cabs are in demand like never before – but should you buy one new or used? And what can you expect to pay? The latest Bi-annual AutoTrader Car ...
Motoring
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  2. The BMW X3 has had a facelift that ticks all the right boxes Reviews
  3. Hamilton to shun FIA gala and his F1 future is in doubt — Wolff Motorsport
  4. Here are SA’s most popular compact cars news
  5. Ford’s service plans are now optional, and here’s what they cost news

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating