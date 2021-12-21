GWM Steed 5 gets improved safety and more power

When the P-Series last year replaced the Steed 6 as GWM’s most modern bakkie range, the last generation Steed 5 was kept behind as a more budget-orientated offering.

However, the Steed 5 attracted heavy criticism when it scored zero stars in a Global NCAP crash test a year ago.

The crash tested vehicle was a baseline model without airbags or ABS, and the Chinese importer has introduced a refreshed Steed 5 line up with dual airbags and ABS as standard across the range. There have been no reported improvements to the bakkie’s body structure, which was rated as unstable in the Global NCAP test.

Along with the new safety features, the Chinese bakkie gets a facelift with a new grille and front bumper, while the cabin design has been upgraded to match the look and feel of the previous Steed 6.

There are two grades available: the workhorse S spec and the mid-grade SX, available in single and double cab derivatives.

All versions have an uprated 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with outputs increased by 5kw and 15Nm to 110kW and 320Nm. Maximum torque is delivered earlier in the rev range to reduce turbo lag and produce a more linear curve.

All versions have a six-speed manual transmission, with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 models.

The entry level S grade offers power steering, remote central locking, power mirrors, manual aircon, 16-inch steel wheels, and a radio with a USB port.

SX adds front and rear fog lamps, rear park distance sensor, partial leather seats, 16-inch alloy wheels with a tyre pressure monitor and electric windows, with double cabs also getting automatic climate control.

A three-year/40,000km service plan is standard on double cabs, with an optional service plan available for single cabs. The warranty on all models is five-years/100,000km.

PRICING

Single cab

2.0 S 4x2 — R241,900

2.0 S 4x4 — R271,900

2.0 SX 4x4 — R291,900

Double cab

2.0 SX 4x2 — R324,900

2.0 SX 4x4 — R354,900