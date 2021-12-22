These were the top compact SUVs launched in 2021

Pandemic notwithstanding, it was a busy year for the motor industry, with a raft of new cars launched in SA.

The big action was in the compact SUV and crossover segment, with consumers continuing to migrate to these higher-riding vehicles for their perceived practicality and that all-important “command” seating position. Compact SUVs have grown from 3% to 27% of local new-car sales in the past decade, mostly at the cost of C-segment sedans and hatchbacks (for example VW Golf), which have declined from 16% to 3% in market share over the same period.

The SUV/crossover turf wars intensified in 2021 with a crop of new contenders arriving to take on popular offerings like the Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport:

SUZUKI VITARA BREZZA

This budget crossover is an eye-catching value package that slots between the Ignis and Vitara.

It offers great bang for buck, with prices that undercut most rivals, without obvious quality or specification shortcuts, and it’s surprisingly roomy for a car that’s just under 4m long. The 77kW 1.5l petrol engine is an honest and frugal performer, paired with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Price range: R248,900-R313,900

Warranty: Five years/200,000km

Service plan: Four years/60,000km