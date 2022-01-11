New 2022 BMW iX M60 is a true torque monster

The BMW iX pure-electric range made its global debut in 2021 to please BMW customers who want to exercise their ‘Power of Choice’ by having an SAV with seating for four or five and pure-electric drive ahead of a petrol, diesel or hybrid X5.

Initial models were the iX xDrive40 and xDrive50 models, but the company indicated that a flagship M60 was also on the cards as an indicator that there exists an appetite for an even more powerful version.

Well here it is equipped with an electric drive system with up to 397kW and 1,015Nm during normal operation. In sport mode the AWD chassis is recalibrated for extra dynamism while it can produce up to 455kW and 1,100Nm for 10-seconds under hard acceleration. It’s good for a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

With the potential of achieving up to 574km on a single charge, BMW describes the new iX M60 as the embodiment of the best of BMW i, BMW X and BMW M in one model.

The polarising styling is transformed to menacing through a BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior Line, brake calipers painted in blue, an M logo and high gloss black/titanium bronze finish on the front side panels. It sits on 22-inch wheels that can be optioned in a titanium bronze finish.