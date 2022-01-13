Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car

The question: “Would you buy an electric car?” gets varied answers from South Africans but their high cost, the availability of supporting infrastructure and Eskom’s woes feature prominently in the naysayers' corner.

Size, however, has never been listed as a bugbear.

Enter the 2,960mm long Shandong CityBug. It has a wheelbase of 1,950mm, weighs 480kg and is powered by a six-battery rack linked to a 4kW electric motor driving the rear wheels. It’s charged on a typical home wall socket for 10 to 12 hours and it’s rated with a range of about 100km on a full charge, at a cost of just R15.

It is the smallest and lightest EV on sale in the land, and the cheapest too at R230,000 — the next most affordable EV is the Mini Cooper SE at R686,400.

But it’s more expensive than petrol-powered base versions of the Renault Kwid, Datsun Go and BAIC D20 which have longer ranges and higher speeds.

Technically it’s not an electric car but a quadricycle.