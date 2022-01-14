New Models

New 2022 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro has Mzansi in its sights

14 January 2022 - 11:55 By Motoring Reporter
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will soon be on sale in SA.
Image: Supplied

Chery confirmed on Friday that its flagship Tiggo 8 Pro will soon be landing on SA shores.

Set to join the new and surprisingly capable Tiggo 4 Pro that went on sale locally in November 2021, this large seven-seater SUV is destined to find favour with value conscious buyers looking to get the most vehicular bang for their hard-earned buck. 

Two Tiggo 8 Pro models will be available from launch with both benefiting from the Chinese firm's turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 136kW and 290Nm worth of torque. Step inside the cabin and you can expect a slew of standard niceties including two high definition TFT displays (with a third in the range-topping model), an eight-speaker Sony sound system and dual-zone climate control with pharmaceutical grade N95 air filtration. A handy Around View Monitor is also fitted. 

“We are extremely excited about the new Tiggo 8 Pro,” says Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Chery SA. “While the Tiggo 4 Pro and our one-million-kilometre mechanical warranty has done a lot to demonstrate the quality and technology available in Chery vehicles, the Tiggo 8 Pro will simply blow people away.” 

More detail on the model range and a launch date will be announced soon.

