VW gives us more information about its new 2022 Amarok

Bakkie fans have long been champing at the bit for Volkswagen to launch its new second-generation Amarok. Well according to the Wolfsburg-based automaker they won't have to wait much longer as it's scheduled to officially premiere this summer (that's winter for us down in the southern hemisphere) with select markets taking delivery at the end of year.

In a press release issued on Friday, Volkswagen also confirmed that the new Amarok — now 10cm longer and 4cm wider — will be powered by a range of efficient petrol and diesel engines including an upgraded version of the powerful V6 TDI used in the current model.

Looking at the latest design sketch it's evident that the interior has been transformed with a new high quality, digitised cockpit complemented by a full suit of driver assist safety systems as well as considerably improved connectivity. According to Volkswagen the new Amarok will also come equipped with innovations “not been seen before in this segment”.

As usual we expect a few more teaser pics and slivers of spec-sheet information to drop over the next few months leading up to the launch, so be sure to watch this space.