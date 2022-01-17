New 2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris is a GR Yaris on steroids

Is the Toyota GR Yaris a bit too tame for your liking? Looking for a little added spice? Well then you will pleased to hear that the Japanese manufacturer is now rolling out a far more hard-core version of this much-loved rally car for the road — the menacing GRMN Yaris.

Limited to the Japanese domestic market, this newcomer hits the asphalt with a host of race-bred modifications that aim to enhance handling as well as overall performance. One of the ways Toyota has managed to achieve this is by making the GRMN some 20kg lighter than the regular GR Yaris thanks to the fitment of extra CFRP panels — such as that beautiful bonnet — and the deletion of the rear seats, which, if we're being honest, were pretty useless anyway. In addition to this the engineers also made the GRMN significantly stiffer by adding in an extra 545 spot-welds and some 12m of additional structural adhesive. There's also a beefy strut-brace linking the two rear shock tower mounts. For an even lower centre of gravity the vehicle's ride height has been lowered by a full 10mm, while the rear track has grown by 5mm to help create a smidgen more aft traction.