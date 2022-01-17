Porsche reveals new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition — we have pricing

Porsche on Monday pulled the wraps off its luxurious new Cayenne Platinum Edition, an opulent flagship derivative that comes equipped with a host of cosmetic enhancements.

These include a satin Platinum finish applied to the vehicle's front air intake slats, the Porsche lettering integrated in the rear LED light strip and the model designation script just below it. Also looking resplendent in this deliciously stealthy shade is a set of model-specific 21-inch RS Spyder Design lightweight alloy wheels.

To add a bit of contrast, the tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system as well as the window trims are both finished in black. In terms of exterior colours, customers can choose between two solid shades — white and black — or four glitzy metallics: Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue. Porsche's special colour — Crayon — is also available as an option.