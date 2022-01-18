WATCH | New 2022 Ford Ranger shows off its impressive versatility

Ford has dropped a short YouTube video detailing the enhanced practicality of its next-generation Ranger bakkie. Set be launched later in the year, this hotly anticipated Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara rival promises to up the ante with significantly upgraded tech, a more luxurious cabin and, of course, better performance both on and off the beaten path.

Ford has also done much to enhance the Ranger's usability. This includes the fitment of a wider cargo box with specially engineered slats set into the actual load bed liner. These slats allow owners to custom-make their own segmented DIY storage spacers by simply slotting in a few pieces of wood, thus preventing cargo from sliding around in transit.

Other neat touches to keep your load secured include a pair of external tie-down rails, an internal rail with spring-loaded sliding cleats on either side of the cargo box as well as six fixed tie-down points. Easy access to whatever it is you're transporting is ensured by a new rear load box access step while the easy-lift tailgate doubles as a mobile workbench.

Engineered to help owners with professional or DIY jobs, two clamp pockets concealed by spring-loaded caps in the tailgate enables one to secure timber or other project materials, while a built-in ruler with 10mm increments (on models not fitted with a drop-in bed liner) makes measuring convenient. The cargo box also features a handy 12-volt power socket, enhanced LED lighting as well as structural attachment points for aftermarket accessories such as canopies and equipment crossbars for camping and adventure gear.