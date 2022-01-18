WATCH | New 2022 Ford Ranger shows off its impressive versatility
Ford has dropped a short YouTube video detailing the enhanced practicality of its next-generation Ranger bakkie. Set be launched later in the year, this hotly anticipated Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara rival promises to up the ante with significantly upgraded tech, a more luxurious cabin and, of course, better performance both on and off the beaten path.
Ford has also done much to enhance the Ranger's usability. This includes the fitment of a wider cargo box with specially engineered slats set into the actual load bed liner. These slats allow owners to custom-make their own segmented DIY storage spacers by simply slotting in a few pieces of wood, thus preventing cargo from sliding around in transit.
Other neat touches to keep your load secured include a pair of external tie-down rails, an internal rail with spring-loaded sliding cleats on either side of the cargo box as well as six fixed tie-down points. Easy access to whatever it is you're transporting is ensured by a new rear load box access step while the easy-lift tailgate doubles as a mobile workbench.
Engineered to help owners with professional or DIY jobs, two clamp pockets concealed by spring-loaded caps in the tailgate enables one to secure timber or other project materials, while a built-in ruler with 10mm increments (on models not fitted with a drop-in bed liner) makes measuring convenient. The cargo box also features a handy 12-volt power socket, enhanced LED lighting as well as structural attachment points for aftermarket accessories such as canopies and equipment crossbars for camping and adventure gear.
Zone Lighting is another cool feature of the new Ranger. Controlled via the infotainment system or via the FordPass App installed on your smartphone, all the vehicle's exterior lights can be set to illuminate a 360º area around the truck, or in specific areas.
Dive inside the cabin and you'll discover a new centre console design with dedicated storage compartments plus improved under-seat storage that lets you stash significantly more oddments and gear than you could before. The rear seat back folds perfectly flat, allowing you to carry extra large pieces of luggage or more fragile items of cargo.
Finally, the new Ford Ranger also offers a a pre-wired auxiliary switch bank that permits customers to safely add accessories such as light bars, work lights, warning beacons, loudspeakers and other electrical equipment to their vehicle. Inside the engine bay the engineers left space for a second battery, which owners can use to power fridges, lighting, power tools and other modern electrical gadgets without draining their main battery.
But, hey, enough rambling from me — click the play button and see it all for yourself.
