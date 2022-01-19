New 2022 Mitsubishi ASX ES is kinder on your wallet

In an attempt to notch-up a few more sales in 2022, Mitsubishi SA is launching a new entry-level derivative of its ASX: a 12-year-old compact SUV that's had about as many facelifts as Dolly Parton. Undercutting the current LS models by R50,000, the new ES obviously forgoes a few luxuries but for the sizeable saving we definitely think it's worth it.

And, in fact, after looking at the spec-sheet accompanying the press release, there are still plenty of niceties to keep us spoilt modern-day motorists happy behind the wheel: three airbags, electric windows, manual air-conditioning and cruise control. There is also a radio/CD player with full Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port. However, this can be upgraded to a more bourgeois touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Rear park distance control is also included as standard as are automatic windscreen wipers and LED headlamps, a leather multifunction steering wheel and 16-inch alloy wheels. Unfortunately, the tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column is omitted.

Power is provided by the Japanese firm's naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder MIVAC petrol engine churning out a semirespectable 110kW and 197Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual or droning CVT transmission.

In terms of pricing, the new Mitsubishi ASX ES manual will set you back R369,995 with the CVT version coming in at R389,995. For peace of mind both are served with a standard three-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/60,000km service plan. Available now.