Mercedes-Benz to launch five electric vehicles in SA during 2022

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch a quintet of battery electric vehicles during the course of 2022. Falling under the Mercedes-EQ sub-brand, consumers can look forward to the local debut of the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS. Every model will come standard with a complimentary wall charger and Mercedes-Benz will collaborate with Grid Cars to ensure a reliable and efficient public charging infrastructure in key locations around the country.

Closely related to the GLA, the new EQA 250 is a sporty compact SUV that has a power output of 140kW and claimed maximum range of 412km on a single charge. Next up is the EQB 350 4Matic that offers seating for up to seven people, making it an ideal pick for those with large families. All-wheel drive is standard as is a 215kW motor and a range of 419km.