Ford launches high-performance Bronco Raptor in the US
24 January 2022 - 14:44
Ford Motor Co on Monday launched a Raptor variant of its Bronco SUV, expanding its Bronco lineup with a new high-priced model.
Ford said the Bronco Raptor is set to hit the roads this summer and customers can begin placing orders in March.
The Raptor's improved off-roading capabilities and 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine will help Ford compete with Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon model.
The Raptor lineup, which usually features pickup trucks such as the F-150 and the Ranger, was created to mirror off-road trophy truck designs onto their street-legal counterparts.
