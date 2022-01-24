New Models

Ford launches high-performance Bronco Raptor in the US

24 January 2022 - 14:44 By Reuters

Ford Motor Co on Monday launched a Raptor variant of its Bronco SUV, expanding its Bronco lineup with a new high-priced model.

Ford said the Bronco Raptor is set to hit the roads this summer and customers can begin placing orders in March.

The Raptor's improved off-roading capabilities and 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost engine will help Ford compete with Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon model.

The Raptor lineup, which usually features pickup trucks such as the F-150 and the Ranger, was created to mirror off-road trophy truck designs onto their street-legal counterparts.

