New 2022 Kia Sorento model grades and pricing announced

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento is on sale in SA. A collaborative design effort between all three studios within the marque's worldwide design network (Korea, Europe and North America), this striking mid-sized SUV hits our streets with a sharp-looking exterior that can certainly give its German rivals a good run for the money.

Trading the rounded shapes of its predecessor for more geometric lines and creases, the new Sorento makes a bold statement up front with its ultra-wide "Tiger Nose" grille and headlamps fitted with "Tiger Eyeline" LED daytime running lights. At the rear you will find characteristically wide D-pillars as well as new vertical tail lamps that wrap around the side of the body (a nod to the Telluride SUV available to the US market). EX+ models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels while the SX and range-topping SXL get larger 19-inch examples.