New 2022 Kia Sorento model grades and pricing announced
The fourth-generation Kia Sorento is on sale in SA. A collaborative design effort between all three studios within the marque's worldwide design network (Korea, Europe and North America), this striking mid-sized SUV hits our streets with a sharp-looking exterior that can certainly give its German rivals a good run for the money.
Trading the rounded shapes of its predecessor for more geometric lines and creases, the new Sorento makes a bold statement up front with its ultra-wide "Tiger Nose" grille and headlamps fitted with "Tiger Eyeline" LED daytime running lights. At the rear you will find characteristically wide D-pillars as well as new vertical tail lamps that wrap around the side of the body (a nod to the Telluride SUV available to the US market). EX+ models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels while the SX and range-topping SXL get larger 19-inch examples.
As to be expected the latest Sorento has grown somewhat in size and stature. Compared to its predecessor it is 10mm wider, 10mm taller and 10mm longer. This increase in length has been built into the wheelbase allowing for improved passenger comfort. Kia's engineers also shortened the car's front and rear overhangs, which not only disguises this extra length but makes the Sorento appear somewhat more sporty.
Space-wise the Sorento offers accommodation for up to seven passengers with standard third-row seating that folds into the floor of the boot. Use it as a five-seater, however, and you will have 821 litres of luggage space at your disposal. This can be expanded upon by folding down the second-row seats at the touch of a button.
Dive into the high-quality interior — Kia has done much to improve overall fit and finish — and you will discover that entry-level EX+ models come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A few of the other standard niceties include black leather upholstery, electronically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, an electric tailgate and automatic wipers and LED headlights. Park distance control and a rear parking camera also feature.
Next up is the mid-tier SX that ups the specification ante with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and a fully digital 12.3-inch TFT Supervision instrument cluster. Other additional features come in the form of a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, mood lighting and wireless smartphone charging. Kia’s expanded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is included and features these active safety systems: rear seat check alert, driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind spot monitor and an around view monitor.
The flagship SXL model builds on the already generous SX with the addition of a driver memory power seat with cushion extension, Bose audio system with 12 speakers, dual LED headlamps, head-up display, panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control.
No matter which derivative you pick, all three are powered by a lightweight 2.2-litre "Smartstream" four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 148kW and 440Nm worth of torque. Only one gearbox is on offer and that's Kia's new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT). Power is delivered exclusively to all four wheels expect on the EX+, which can be ordered with a budget-friendly front wheel drive configuration.
All-wheel drive models sport a revised Terrain Mode system that makes the Sorento more capable in mud, snow and sand. With each mode selectable from a dial located on the centre console, this system tweaks the vehicle’s electronic stability control (ESC) as well as the distribution of torque to each wheel to ensure improved traction. It also adapts transmission shift times to aid in maintaining traction across a range of different surfaces.
Pricing for the 2022 Kia Sorento range is:
2.2 CRDi EX+ 2WD: R809,995
2.2 CRDi EX+ AWD: R849,995
2.2 CRDi SX AWD: R914,995
2.2 CRDi SXL AWD: R988,995 (available to purchase from March)
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre, five-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance) plus a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan.