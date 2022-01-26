Refreshed 2022 BMW 8 series shows its face
BMW's 8 series has been upgraded with a host of styling and technology tweaks. Available as a coupé, convertible or four-door gran coupé, here is a brief look at what it offers:
An angrier exterior
For extra visual attitude all new 8 series derivatives come with the firm's M sports package as standard. This means you get aerodynamically optimised body features finished in body colour in the front and rear apron and on the side skirts.
Other notable cosmetic upgrades come in the shape of a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes, a set of night-slaying adaptive LED headlamps and a pair of revised kidney grilles with the firm's "Iconic Glow" waterfall illumination as standard. The latter is activated when the car is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver.
Finishing things off are a set of 19-inch M light alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, an M sports brake system with calipers licked in blue paint and a choice of four new exterior body colours — skyscraper grey metallic, San Remo green metallic, M Portimao blue metallic and BMW individual frozen tanzanite blue metallic.
Flagship M850i xDrive models benefit from a potent M sports brake system, M sports differential and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y-spoke design with mixed tyres. Superior aerodynamics come courtesy of a specially designed model-specific M rear spoiler.
More to enjoy on the inside
As part of the standard M sports package all 2022 8 series models come equipped with BMW's supportive, yet comfortable, multifunction seats wrapped in merino leather available in a choice of colours — including stylish bicolour versions. These are complemented by an M leather multifunction steering wheel, anthracite-coloured M roof liner, M pedals in stainless steel and M driver’s footrest and floor mats.
For a little extra flair BMW has treated the car's seat-memory, door-lock and window-lift buttons with the same galvanised finish on the air-vent surrounds.
Another new addition to the cabin is the latest version of BMW live cockpit professional: a fully digital display network consisting of an 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a centrally mounted control display with a diagonal screen increased from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. This amply-sized on-board monitor enables ultra-quick, convenient and intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions.
Exclusive to the 850i xDrive models is an M leather steering wheel with a double-spoke design and decorative stitching in the colours of BMW M.
A choice of two engines
Entry into the 2022 8 series range comes in the form of the 840i Gran Coupé fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine developing 245kW (a drop of 5kW) and 500Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The all-wheel drive M850i xDrive Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé models continue unchanged with a mighty 4.4-litre V8 engine muscling out 390kW and 750Nm worth of torque.
The revised 2022 BMW 8 series range is expected in SA during the third quarter of 2022.
