Refreshed 2022 BMW 8 series shows its face

An angrier exterior

For extra visual attitude all new 8 series derivatives come with the firm's M sports package as standard. This means you get aerodynamically optimised body features finished in body colour in the front and rear apron and on the side skirts.

Other notable cosmetic upgrades come in the shape of a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes, a set of night-slaying adaptive LED headlamps and a pair of revised kidney grilles with the firm's "Iconic Glow" waterfall illumination as standard. The latter is activated when the car is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver.

Finishing things off are a set of 19-inch M light alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, an M sports brake system with calipers licked in blue paint and a choice of four new exterior body colours — skyscraper grey metallic, San Remo green metallic, M Portimao blue metallic and BMW individual frozen tanzanite blue metallic.

Flagship M850i xDrive models benefit from a potent M sports brake system, M sports differential and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y-spoke design with mixed tyres. Superior aerodynamics come courtesy of a specially designed model-specific M rear spoiler.