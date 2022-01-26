New Models

Refreshed 2022 BMW 8 series shows its face

26 January 2022 - 13:05 By Motoring Reporter
The upgraded BMW 8 series range will arrive in SA towards the end of the year.
Image: Supplied

BMW's 8 series has been upgraded with a host of styling and technology tweaks. Available as a coupé, convertible or four-door gran coupé, here is a brief look at what it offers:

All 8 series models benefit from a new front bumper design, standard adaptive LED headlamps and illuminated kidney grilles.
Image: Supplied

An angrier exterior

For extra visual attitude all new 8 series derivatives come with the firm's M sports package as standard. This means you get aerodynamically optimised body features finished in body colour in the front and rear apron and on the side skirts.

Other notable cosmetic upgrades come in the shape of a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes, a set of night-slaying adaptive LED headlamps and a pair of revised kidney grilles with the firm's "Iconic Glow" waterfall illumination as standard. The latter is activated when the car is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver. 

Finishing things off are a set of 19-inch M light alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, an M sports brake system with calipers licked in blue paint and a choice of four new exterior body colours — skyscraper grey metallic, San Remo green metallic, M Portimao blue metallic and BMW individual frozen tanzanite blue metallic.

Flagship M850i xDrive models benefit from a potent M sports brake system, M sports differential and 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y-spoke design with mixed tyres. Superior aerodynamics come courtesy of a specially designed model-specific M rear spoiler.

Form-hugging multifunction seats are now standard across the range.
Image: Supplied

More to enjoy on the inside

As part of the standard M sports package all 2022 8 series models come equipped with BMW's supportive, yet comfortable, multifunction seats wrapped in merino leather available in a choice of colours — including stylish bicolour versions. These are complemented by an M leather multifunction steering wheel, anthracite-coloured M roof liner, M pedals in stainless steel and M driver’s footrest and floor mats. 

For a little extra flair BMW has treated the car's seat-memory, door-lock and window-lift buttons with the same galvanised finish on the air-vent surrounds. 

Another new addition to the cabin is the latest version of BMW live cockpit professional: a fully digital display network consisting of an 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a centrally mounted control display with a diagonal screen increased from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. This amply-sized on-board monitor enables ultra-quick, convenient and intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions.

Exclusive to the 850i xDrive models is an M leather steering wheel with a double-spoke design and decorative stitching in the colours of BMW M. 

Centrally-mounted touchscreen increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches.
Image: Supplied

A choice of two engines

Entry into the 2022 8 series range comes in the form of the 840i Gran Coupé fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine developing 245kW (a drop of 5kW) and 500Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The all-wheel drive M850i xDrive Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé models continue unchanged with a mighty 4.4-litre V8 engine muscling out 390kW and 750Nm worth of torque.

The revised 2022 BMW 8 series range is expected in SA during the third quarter of 2022.

