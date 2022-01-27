New Models

WATCH | VW teases new all-electric ID. Buzz bus

27 January 2022 - 10:22 By Motoring Staff

Volkswagen recently posted a short video clip of its soon-to-be-released ID. Buzz electric bus. Wrapped with a camouflage livery, two pre-production models can be seen leaving the firm's Hannover plant in Germany for a quick drive around the neighbouring streets. 

A spiritual successor to the Microbus, the ID. Buzz uses the same MEB architecture as Volkswagen's other electric challengers, the ID.5, ID.4 and ID.3. The final production version will be unveiled on March 9 and is tipped to go on sale in Europe later in the year. 

