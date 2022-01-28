Gordon Murray Automotive unleashes new T.33 supercar

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its second all-new supercar. Joining its T.50 sibling that broke cover in 2020, the T.33 is a slightly more “affordable” (pricing starts at £1.37m — or roughly R28.4m) entry point into the GMA stable that offers similar levels of performance and exclusively. According to the British marque only 100 will be built. For some context, the flagship T.50 starts at an eye-watering £2.36m (roughly R48.9m).

Inspired by the timeless sports cars of the swinging 1960s, the new T.33 is built around an ultra lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and “iFrame” featuring cored carbon fibre panels. According to GMA this set-up delivers the perfect balance of torsional rigidity, and lightness, resulting in a car which is a whopping 300kg lighter than the average supercar.