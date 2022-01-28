New Models

Volkswagen confirms pricing for new 2022 Caddy range

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
28 January 2022 - 12:46
The Caddy Kombi offer immense flexibility thanks to removable, folding seats and sliding rear passenger doors.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen SA confirmed on Friday that its fifth-generation Caddy will go on sale from February. Built on the same MQB platform as the Golf 8, the all-new Caddy offers increased space, updated technologies as well as fresh exterior and interior styling. 

From launch Volkswagen will be offering the new Caddy in a range of different model derivatives, each tailored to suit specific lifestyle needs. Aimed at the average family user, the entry-level Caddy offers seating for five and the option of an all-new panoramic glass roof that measures an impressive 1.4m² — the largest in the segment. Other neat exterior features include new LED headlights and taillights, painted body-coloured bumpers, 16-inch “Wien” alloy wheels and black roof rails. Customers can also go ahead and specify a removable tow bar that can tow loads of up to 1,500kg. Those seeking extra space can opt for the long wheelbase Caddy Maxi that comes standard with a seven-seat configuration.

The Caddy offers seating for five as standard.
Image: Supplied

Next up is the Caddy Kombi that offers increased versatility as it can be easily converted to suit various personal and business needs (recent conversions include accommodating people living with disabilities, mobile offices, K9 units and hearses). Here customers can pick between the seven-seater short wheelbase model or the long wheelbase Caddy Maxi Kombi that can be ordered in five- or seven-seat configurations. Regardless, both versions offer immense flexibility thanks to removable, folding seats and sliding rear passenger doors.

Some notable standard features of the Caddy Kombi line include black-coated bumpers, steel wheels, H7 Halogen headlights and an electronic brake with auto-hold. Optional features include a rear view camera, LED headlights, App-Connect, multifunction steering wheel, striking 16-inch “Wien” alloy wheels, a tow bar (choice of fixed or removable), rear wing doors, front fog lamps with cornering lights and cruise control.

The Caddy Cargo is aimed at commercial operators.
Image: Supplied

The flagship of the range is the Caddy Cargo that's designed to meet the most demanding of commercial needs. Identifiable by its slightly sloped roofline, the short wheelbase version is 2,755mm in length and offers a load compartment volume of 3.1 cubic metres. The long wheelbase Caddy Maxi Cargo is 2,970mm long and packs a more capacious load compartment measuring exactly 3.7 cubic metres — enough to stash two Euro pallets. 

Some of the features standard on Caddy Cargo models include up to six lashing rings in the load compartment, a brake assist system, electronically-adjustable door mirrors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, H7 Halogen main headlights as well as a pair of daytime running lights. The short wheelbase Caddy Cargo gets a single nearside sliding door while the long wheelbase Caddy Maxi Cargo benefits from twin nearside and offside sliding doors and a rear wing door which is split into a ⅔ to ⅓ ratio and has a maximum opening angle of 180 degrees. A roof vent provides enhanced rear ventilation. 

Standout exterior features of the Caddy include LED headlights and taillights, body-coloured bumpers, 16-inch “Wien” alloy wheels and black roof rails.
Image: Supplied

Powering the fifth-generation Caddy line-up is a choice of two engines. Depending on model derivative, customers can pick from either a 81kW/152Nm 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel muscling out a more substantial 81kW and 300Nm worth of torque. Both are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. 

Pricing for the new 2022 Volkswagen Caddy range is as follows:

1.6i 81kW Manual: R484,200

2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R573,800

Maxi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R600,400

Kombi 1.6i 81kW Manual: R412,100

Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R476,100

Maxi Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R502,700

Cargo 1.6i 81kW Manual: R404,000

Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R460,600

Maxi Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual: R487,200

The Caddy and Caddy Maxi passenger derivatives come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty while the Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo come standard with a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.

