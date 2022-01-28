New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

28 January 2022 - 16:00 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BAIC B40 Plus

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new BAIC B40 Plus
8 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the rather versatile Porsche Panamera Cross Turismo
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Renault Kiger

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the budget-friendly Renault Kiger
1 week ago
